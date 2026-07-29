Bamidele, Abiru, Momoh, Adebutu, Okoya-Thomas, Others Make BAOSA Order of Excellence List

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of efforts to inspire excellence, the Baptist Academy Old students Association (BAOSA) has recognised the Leader of the Senate, Senator, Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, John Momoh and 167 alumni that have distinguished themselves in various fields and endeavours.

These 170 include alumni that have passed through the school since its establishment until 2025.

Speaking at the unveiling of the plaques at the Block A Hall, in Lagos recently, the Global President of BAOSA, Olumide Ajomale, said that the initiative was about reflections, honouring excellence and preserving legacy.

He explained that the unveiling is far more than a ceremonial moment, but also an affirmation of the values that have shaped Baptist Academy for generations, which include excellence, character, leadership, service and distinction.

Ajomale added that these ideas are embodied in the men and women whose names “we inscribe today, and whose achievements continue to reflect honourably on our school and inspire pride within BAOSA.”

He further explained that the recipients of the BAOSA Order of Excellence represent the finest traditions of their alma mater.

He affirmed that their accomplishments in scholarship, professional distinction, national and global service, philanthropy, and devotion to BAOSA, demonstrate what becomes possible when discipline meets purpose, and when the lessons learned within these walls are carried into the wider world with conviction.

“As an association, we have chosen to deliberately acknowledge and preserve these exceptional contributions. Institutions endure when they remember. Communities grow when they celebrate those who have lifted their name. And future generations thrive when they encounter examples of excellence that came before them. This is why these plaques matter.

“In a world where memories fade and achievements are easily forgotten, we have created a permanent record – a visible, lasting expression of BAOSA’s gratitude. These plaques ensure that the honourees’ names do not live only in recollections or scattered archives, but in the physical and symbolic heart of the school. Their placement within Baptist Academy allows every student to see, touch, and be inspired by the legacy of those who once walked these same corridors.”

In a roll call for the honourees, Ajomale listed Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, 1983 set, who is currently serving as the majority leader of the Nigerian Senate since 2023 as one of the 170 alumni for the order of excellence plaques.

Also Senator Tokunbo Abiru, 1983; Dr. John Momoh, 1974; Justice Habeeb Abiru, 1981 and Tony Akiotu, 1977.

Also, notable statesmen in the list include Dr. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe, 1934 and Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo, 1945, while Mr. Akin Aboyade-Cole, 1969; Prof. Thomas Grillo, 1940 and Prof. Kwaku Adadevoh, 1945 and Mr. Taiwo Abidogun, 1974 was also honoured.

Notable military officers include, Group Captain James Ogunro, 1941; Major General Morakinyo Adekunle Ajao, 1949; Major General Abiodun Opaleye, 1964; Brigadier-General Dominic Oneya, 1966; Commodore Adokiye Benebo, 1968; Rear Admiral Austin Oyagha, 1976.

Notable industrialists are Sir Kesington Adebutu, 1956 and Molade Okoya- Thomas, 1959.

Ajomale stated that the plaques are both an honour and a challenge. “A challenge to future generations to pursue distinction, serve humanity, and uphold the values that define Baptist Academy. An honour to the alumni whose lives exemplify excellence.

“These plaques are more than a record of distinguished names. They are a permanent testament to lives of excellence and service, a source of pride to our association and school, and an enduring invitation to generations of students to aspire to equal-and perhaps surpass – the achievements of those whose names are inscribed upon them,” he said.