Moniepoint, African Leadership University Launch Executive Development Programme for Digital Managers

Uchechukwu Nnaike

As Nigeria’s financial services landscape continues to undergo a massive transformational shift driven by digital innovation, increasing financial inclusion, and rising customer expectations, Moniepoint has announced a milestone talent development initiative.

In collaboration with the African Leadership University (ALU) School of Business, Moniepoint has launched a specialised executive education programme designed to future-proof its management pipeline and champion long-term economic prosperity across the continent.

This strategic talent development programme directly supports Nigeria’s digital economy agenda by equipping tech leaders with the unique blend of technical expertise, human-centric leadership, and data fluency required to anchor large-scale digital transformation.

This initiative, which reinforces the company’s commitment to building world-class management capability from within as it scales its role in powering Nigeria’s digital economy, combines in-person immersion, live virtual sessions, and self-directed learning across two pathways: Strategic Management and Leadership, and Data-Driven Decision-Making over a 13-week bespoke leadership and management learning journey.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Moniepoint’s Group CEO, Tosin Eniolorunda, said, “We consider it a huge privilege, given our market leadership, to drive the empowerment of bold, transformational professionals for the financial services industry. Execution is everything in this game, and execution is a leadership problem before it’s anything else.

“If we want Nigeria’s digital economy to compete globally, we can’t outsource the people who run it. We have to build them, deliberately, here. In creating financial happiness for Africans everywhere, the leaders who come through this programme will be the ones who decide whether Moniepoint’s infrastructure actually reaches the small business owner in Onitsha or Kano the way it’s supposed to.”

He added that the ecosystem’s growth was inseparable from the strength of the people who lead it.

“Moniepoint’s own meteoric growth stems from a dedicated focus on building critical digital infrastructure that powers millions of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). In an industry where technological disruption is continuous and competition is intensifying, this investment in human capital is non-negotiable in building a resilient leadership ecosystem,” Eniolorunda said.

The curriculum is delivered by a distinguished ALU faculty, including Dr Olugbenga Victor Afolabi (Group CEO of Hazon Holdings and founder of the Eko Innovation Centre); and Dr Omowale Crenshaw (co-founder of Grupo Mecca Colombia, and former McKinsey consultant), both of whom bring over two decades of emerging-market expertise spanning financial services, digital transformation, and economic development.

Through the partnership with ALU, Moniepoint said it is addressing identified gaps in foundational management capability, people leadership, communication, and evidence-based decision-making, thus equipping managers not only to lead teams more effectively, but to embed data and analytical rigour into everyday decisions across the business even as they continue to champion Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

According to industry experts say that the programme reflects a broader philosophy: that building for underserved businesses and communities requires an equally deliberate investment in the leaders who serve them.

As the company continues to expand access to financial services for MSMEs and individuals while supporting Nigeria’s financial inclusion agenda, it says strengthening internal leadership capability is central to sustaining that impact responsibly and at scale.