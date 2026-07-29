MTN Nigeria Commences 2026 mPulse Spelling Bee for Students Nationwide

MTN Nigeria has commenced the 8th edition of the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee, inviting primary and secondary school students aged nine to 15 across the country to participate in one of the country’s largest literacy competitions.

The competition will run from July 20 to November 28, featuring nationwide digital participation and regional physical contests before culminating in a live grand finale in Lagos. Finalists will compete for scholarships, cash prizes, ICT devices and the coveted opportunity to serve as ‘MTN CEO for a Day’.

The initiative reflects the company’s continued commitment to promoting education and youth development by creating opportunities that reward academic excellence, encourage learning and inspire young Nigerians to realise their potential.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s competition introduces an expanded model designed to make the experience more accessible to students across the country. The 2026 edition will feature three regional physical contests in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Abeokuta, bringing together qualifiers from the six geopolitical zones. This format will enable more students to progress through the competition before advancing to the national finals.

The MTN mPulse Spelling Bee has evolved beyond recognising exceptional students. It has become a broader platform that inspires learning, nurtures talent, and extends its impact across communities nationwide. The competition also rewards the schools and teachers who nurture academic excellence, with top participating schools in each region eligible for prizes of up to ₦1 million, alongside incentives for outstanding teachers.

The competition will begin with online practice and qualifying rounds on mpulse.mtn.ng, allowing students from anywhere in the country to participate. Following the first round, the top 3,000 students (500 students from each geopolitical zone) will qualify for the regional stage. The top performers from each region will then advance to the grand finale in Lagos, where 20 finalists will compete for prizes worth up to ₦40 million.

The Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said, “MTN mPulse Spelling Bee creates opportunities for every child to learn, compete and dream. By combining nationwide digital participation with regional competitions, talented students, regardless of where they live, can showcase their abilities and compete on a national stage. Beyond recognising academic excellence, the competition equips young people with confidence, resilience and the belief that hard work and determination can open doors to greater opportunities.”

The competition has continued to transform the lives of young Nigerians by recognising academic excellence and opening doors to new opportunities. Winner of the 2025 grand finale, Oreoluwa Alayande, after an impressive performance against finalists from across the country, earned the coveted MTN CEO for a Day title alongside scholarships, cash prizes and ICT devices. Her achievement reflects the opportunities the platform continues to create for talented young Nigerians and sets the stage for a new generation of students to compete for the crown in 2026.

Students can participate by visiting mpulse.mtn.ng, creating or logging into their student profile, taking the practice tests and proceeding to the entry stage when ready. The competition is open to all eligible primary and secondary school students between the ages of 9 and 15 nationwide.

Through the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee, MTN Nigeria continues to use technology and education to expand access to learning opportunities, helping young Nigerians build confidence, showcase their talents and realise their potential.