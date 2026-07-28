Senate: FRSC Bill Won’t Ban Street Preaching, Hawking Offence Already in Law

• Says controversial provision has existed since 2007, urges Nigerians not to misconstrue amendment process

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate yesterday moved to quell growing public concerns over the proposed amendment to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) (Establishment) Act, insisting that the bill before the National Assembly does not seek to prohibit street preaching or introduce any fresh offence against religious activities in public places.

Rather, the upper chamber clarified that the provision criminalising preaching and hawking in commercial vehicles has been part of the FRSC Act since 2007 and is only being retained in the current amendment process.

The clarification followed widespread public debate and criticism triggered by reports suggesting that the amendment bill sought to outlaw public preaching, a claim the Senate described as false and misleading.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs in the Office of the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Senate explained that the existing law, pursuant to Section 10(4) of the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act, 2007, and Regulation 220 of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR) 2012, already classifies preaching and hawking inside commercial vehicles as traffic offences.

According to the statement, the provision has existed in the principal legislation since the enactment of the Act in 2007, where it was listed as Item 36 of the Second Schedule.

It added that under the proposed amendment, the provision has merely been renumbered as Item 49 in the Second Schedule without any substantive alteration.

“The offences have been part of the Act before the current amendment,” the Senate said.

The statement further read, “It is not a new provision introduced by the amendment bill. Entrenched as Item 36 in the Second Schedule of the Act, preaching and hawking in a commercial vehicle are not new provisions in our legal system.

“The provisions have been part of the Act as far back as 2007. However, it is now listed as Item 49 in the Second Schedule of the Act.”

The Senate stressed that the objective of the provision is strictly to enhance road safety by preventing distractions capable of endangering passengers, drivers and other road users.

It maintained that the legislation has nothing to do with restricting constitutionally guaranteed freedom of worship or freedom of expression.

“The Bill, therefore, does not outlaw preaching on the streets as some interests have claimed in different fora. It is about the safety of commuters and other road users and not intended to undermine any religious activity in the public space,” the statement added.

The Senate also clarified misconceptions surrounding the sponsorship of the bill, stating that the amendment was not initiated by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, contrary to reports circulating on social media and other platforms.

It explained that the legislation originated from the House of Representatives, where amendments were first effected, and was subsequently transmitted to the Senate for concurrence in line with constitutional requirements governing the passage of federal legislation.

He said, “The Bill is not an initiative of the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele. Rather, it is a concurrence bill first amended by the House of Representatives.

“As required by the 1999 Constitution, the Bill requires the concurrence of the Senate before it can become effective,” the statement said.

The upper chamber further appealed to members of the public and critical stakeholders to refrain from drawing premature conclusions, noting that the legislative process remains ongoing and provides ample opportunities for public participation.

According to the Senate, interested groups and concerned Nigerians are free to submit observations, memoranda and recommendations through the appropriate legislative channels before the amendment process is concluded.

It reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to transparency, public engagement and democratic lawmaking, assuring Nigerians that every legitimate concern would receive due consideration before the bill is passed for presidential assent.

The clarification comes amid heightened public scrutiny of proposed amendments to existing laws, with civil society groups, religious organisations and other stakeholders increasingly demanding greater consultation on bills with potential public interest implications.

The Senate, however, insisted that in the case of the FRSC amendment bill, the controversial provision has long been part of Nigeria’s road traffic regulatory framework and should not be misconstrued as an attempt to prohibit religious preaching in public spaces.