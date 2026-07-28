NPC: Nigeria Records 5m Births Annually, Begins Digital Registration of Births, Deaths

Laleye Dipo in Minna





National Population Commission (NPC) says no fewer than five million births are recorded annually in the country, as the commission commenced the registration of births and deaths.

However, NPC said majority of new births were not registered.

Chairman of NPC, Alhaji Aminu Yussuf, made the disclosure at the commencement of registration of births and deaths in Minna, on Monday.

Yussuf said birth registration coverage in the country stood at 57 per cent while death registration was below 20 per cent.

“These gaps deprive many Nigerians of legal identity and limits the availability of reliable data needed for effective national planning,” Yussuf said.

Speaking through Mallam Musa Sabo, a Director in the Niger State Office of the commission, Yussuf declared that to address the challenge, NPC had established 4,011 functional registration centres across the 774 local government areas in the country, in addition to planning to expand the network to about 8,000.

He disclosed that the action aligned with the nationwide full digital birth and death registration under the E- CRVS system, which he said “will strengthen civil registration, enhance the generation of vital statistics and ensure that births and deaths occurring in Nigeria are captured through a modern, efficient and digitally enabled registration system”.

Yusuf declared, “It is my privilege to formally announce the full commencement of the digital registration of births and deaths on the Vital reg platform under the electronic Civil Registration and Vital statistics (E-CRVS) system.

“Today’s announcement marks the next critical step in our collective effort to build a modern, efficient and technology driven civil registration system that meets international standards and supports Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He said, “This digital innovation is one of the most transformative reforms in the history of civil Registration in Nigeria.

“It reflects the commission’s unwavering commitment to leverage technology, to improve service delivery, strengthen data integrity and guarantee that every birth and every death occurring in Nigeria is documented accurately and securely.”

The chairman stressed that civil registration “is far more than an administrative process”, saying it contributes to reliable national statistics that guides public policy, resource allocation, and development planning.

Some newly born babies were registered at the forum.