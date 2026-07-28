Housing Leaders Launch National Homeownership Campaign at AIHS

• Target greater access to affordable housing, stronger collaboration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria’s quest to expand access to affordable housing and deepen homeownership has received a major boost with the launch of the National Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign at the 20th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) 2026 in Abuja.

The initiative, unveiled at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, brought together policymakers, housing institutions, developers, investors, and other stakeholders behind a common vision of making housing opportunities more accessible to Nigerians.

The campaign, an initiative of Know This Nigeria Network (KTNN), in collaboration with the Africa International Housing Show, was formally launched during the Legacy Edition of Africa’s premier housing and construction event.

The ceremony featured the screening of the campaign’s official promotional video before the convener of AIHS, Festus Adebayo, invited the chief launcher and other distinguished stakeholders to officially unveil the initiative.

Speaking at the event, Adebayo described the campaign as a timely national intervention that would bridge the disconnect between available housing opportunities and millions of Nigerians seeking access to decent homes.

He said, “While governments and institutions continue to introduce housing programmes and financing initiatives, many citizens and even sub-national governments remain unaware of the opportunities available to them.

“Thus, the National Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign would help bridge that gap by taking housing conversations, partnerships and opportunities directly to the states and communities, thereby creating stronger collaboration among governments, developers, financial institutions and development partners.”

Adebayo explained that the campaign would be implemented across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, providing opportunities for state governments to showcase their housing programmes, attract investment, strengthen collaboration with housing institutions and expose citizens to innovative housing solutions.

He disclosed that the initiative was expected to commence in Kano State in September following ongoing engagements, before moving to states in the southern part of the country.

National Coordinator of the campaign, Mohammed Baba Adamu, described the initiative as a strategic platform aimed at bridging the gap between federal housing policies and implementation at the state level by taking housing opportunities closer to the people.

Adamu said the campaign would promote greater awareness of existing housing opportunities, encourage stakeholder engagement, facilitate partnerships between governments and private sector operators, and expose citizens to available homeownership, mortgage and housing finance opportunities.

He stated, “Housing cannot remain a conversation that is confined to conference halls and policy documents. It must reach the people.

“Our objective is to create platforms where governments, institutions, developers, investors and citizens can engage one another, build partnerships and unlock opportunities that will accelerate affordable housing delivery across Nigeria.”

According to the organisers, the National Homeownership and Housing Development Campaign is designed to promote collaboration among governments, housing finance institutions, developers, professional bodies, investors, and development partners, while creating greater awareness of housing opportunities available to Nigerians.

Through state-level engagements, the campaign seeks to strengthen partnerships, stimulate investment, promote innovation and support efforts to expand homeownership and affordable housing delivery nationwide.