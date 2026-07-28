Court Acquits Ekiti Man of Murder

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekit has discharged and acquitted a man, Ogboninu Sunday, of a murder charge brought against him by the state government over the death of one Olaiya Wasiu following a dispute allegedly triggered by missing buckets.

Justice Bamidele Omotoso of High Court 6 held that the prosecution failed to establish the charge of murder against the defendant, bringing to an end a case that had attracted attention since the incident occurred in Osan-Ekiti in June 2025.

The prosecution had alleged that Ogboninu killed the deceased on June 21, 2025, during an altercation that stemmed from a disagreement over missing buckets.

Following the incident, the defendant was first arraigned before a Magistrate Court on June 26, 2025, on a holding charge before the matter was transferred to the High Court for trial.

When the trial commenced on January 14, 2026, before Justice Omotoso, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

The prosecution, led by Mrs. Idayat O. Famobio, called three witnesses in an effort to establish its case. The witnesses included the defendant’s wife, his 13-year-old son, and the Investigating Police Officer (IPO). The state also tendered several exhibits, including photographs, before closing its case.

The defence, represented by Messrs. Oluwafemi Alonge and David Ogbede, called only the defendant, who testified that he acted in self-defence.

According to his testimony, the deceased allegedly attempted to attack him and he feared for his life, insisting that he shot the deceased to prevent being beheaded.

After both parties adopted their final written addresses, the court reserved judgment.

Delivering judgment on Monday, Justice Omotoso discharged and acquitted Ogboninu Sunday of the murder charge, effectively bringing the criminal proceedings against him to a close.

The court’s detailed reasoning for the acquittal was not immediately made available at the time of filing this report.