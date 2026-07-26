Sustaining Prevailing Peace in Kano

For Kano State to retain its enviable status as one of the most peaceful states in the North-west geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 general election, Ejiofor Alike writes that the political actors in the state should withdraw support for rival thuggery groups and other criminal gangs currently threatening peace in the state

Despite its huge population and status as a politically volatile state, Kano State has retained its enviable position as one of the few states in the North-west that have not been severely hit by insurgency and armed banditry.

Even at the peak of the emirship tussle between the state government-recognised Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, and the dethroned HRH Aminu Ado Bayero, who is also laying claim to the throne, the political leadership in the state has continued to keep the state safe.

Among the North-west states of Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kaduna, the state and Jigawa have not been hit by the mass killings, abductions and other acts of banditry witnessed in other five states in the zone.

Though the Ansaru terrorist group announced its formation in the state in January 2012, the state has remained relatively insulated from the group’s violence.

But in Zamfara, armed bandits, as well as terrorist groups such as Ansaru, Lakurawa and Mahmuda are wreaking havoc.

Sokoto State is also hit by Lakurawa, ISWAP and Ansaru terrorist groups while armed bandits also operate in communities along the state’s border with Zamfara.

Lakurawa and Mamudawa groups are terrorising Kebbi State.

Mamudawa operates from neighbouring Kwara and Niger states.

Armed bandits, who operate from Zamfara, are also terrorising Kebbi, while Sai Mallam Sect has been identified as a new insurgent group that emerged in the state.

Ansaru, ISWAP, and Boko Haram factions, as well as armed bandits locally known as ‘Yan Bindiga’ are operating in parts of Kaduna State.

In Katsina, Boko Haram, ISWAP, Ansaru, Lakurawa and ‘Yan Bindiga’ have held the residents of the state hostage.

Kano State is a mini-Nigeria and any breakdown of law and order in the state is a threat to the stability of the country.

Therefore, the attempts by politicians and other agents of violence to create another terrorist group in the state as they created Boko Haram in Borno State should be a cause of concern to all Nigerians, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political affiliations.

Reacting to the emerging threat, the Kano Civil Society Alliance for Peaceful Politics had in a recent press statement, signed by its Convener, Ambassador Abdullahi D. Mohammed, expressed deep concern over the dramatic rise in political violence and the activities of armed youth gangs, locally known as Yan’Daba.

Mohammed blamed the surge directly on politicians who allegedly funded and weaponised these violent groups for political leverage.

To address this threat, the state government had in 2025, granted amnesty and rehabilitation opportunities to over 1,300 repentant thugs.

However, the coalition argued that the gesture had failed to deter the perpetrators, as the state’s democratic stability remained under severe threat.

In order to avert a total breakdown of law and order, the group urged politicians and the authorities to suspend political activities exactly the way they previously suspended the historic Sallah Durbar festival to prevent clashes.

It also demanded a stronger law enforcement action against the political patrons who funded, armed, and promoted violent youth groups.

Indeed, Kano’s position as one of the safest states in the North-west is increasingly coming under threat with the spillover of banditry from neighbouring Katsina State.

Last year, attacks by armed gangs forced several residents to desert their homes in Tsanyawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, due to the area’s proximity to the Rimaye community in Kankia LGA in the neighbouring Katsina State.

In late last year, two soldiers and 19 bandits were reported killed when troops foiled an abduction in Shanono LGA of Kano State.

In reprisals, bandits later attacked Faruruwa and Dabawa communities in Shanono LGA, and abducted residents.

They also launched attacks on communities in Tsanyawa and Gwarzo LGAs, which are close to Matazu and Kankia LGAs of Katsina State.

While the main Kano City is being threatened by criminal gangs known as ‘Yan Daba or ‘Yan Ta’adda,’’ the rural areas in the state are grappling with banditry from neighbouring states.

Members of ‘Yan Daba’ are sponsored by politicians during elections to intimidate political opponents and perpetrate electoral violence, while ‘Yan Ta’adda’ operates like non-state actors under a warlord.

It is feared that these gangs can transform to terrorist groups like Boko Haram if politicians continue to sponsor and support their activities.

However, the state government has put measures in place to curb the increasing violence in the state.

It enforced the Motorcycling and Related Matters (Regulations) Law of 2013, which prohibits motocyclists from carrying passengers within the eight metropolitan LGAs.

In other parts of the state, motorcycle riders were required to register with their Ward Head, the Works Department of the LGA, and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area.

Governor Abba Yusuf had also launched Neighbourhood Watch Corps, and commissioned a fleet of 88 Hilux patrol vehicles and 440 motorcycles for the corps in all 44 LGAs.

As part of the efforts to sustain peace in the state, the Arewa Youth Merger Group (APC) last week reconciled rival thuggery groups, better known as “Yan’Daba”.

During the reconciliation parley, the national coordinator of the APC group, Hon. Musa Mujahid Zaitawa, flagged off the distribution of registration forms to unemployed youths involved in thuggery and drug abuse in the state.

He explained that the forms would be forwarded to the state government to facilitate vocational training and the provision of start-up capital to beneficiaries.

Zaitawa appealed to prominent northern business moguls, including Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu; A.A. Rano; A.Y. Maikifi; Bashir Dankullu; Sabiu Bako; Danlami Alasan; Hamisu Dankaka and Yahaya Lawan, among others, to partner with the group in supporting the rehabilitation of the affected youths.

While urging parents to monitor their children more closely, he also cautioned politicians against recruiting youths for violence during the 2027 general election campaigns.

Zaitawa further appealed to the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, to direct district, ward and village heads to monitor the movement of newcomers into the state as part of measures to strengthen community-based security.

He also called on the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd.), and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to deploy additional security personnel to the state to prevent the infiltration of bandits from neighbouring Katsina State.

Zaitawa warned that the emerging security threats could worsen as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections gather momentum.

As the 2027 general election approaches, all stakeholders should guard the current peace in Kano jealously to insulate the state from the insurgency and banditry that plagued other North-west states.