FG’s Misplaced Priority of Funding Religions

Nigerian leaders will never stop their comedy, which has made governance an unserious business and a huge joke in the country.

Constitutionally, Nigeria is supposed to be a secular state. Unfortunately, governments at various levels have continued to sponsor and fund religious activities, promoting one religion above others.

This is why there was public outrage recently following revelations that the federal government earmarked a staggering ₦8.05 billion for the construction, renovation, and equipping of places of worship across the country in the 2026 budget.

The allocation was uncovered and made public by Tracka, a public accountability organisation under BudgIT.

According to the budget breakdown, the government allocated ₦1.91billion for projects tied to seven churches, while ₦6.14billion was earmarked for 52 mosque projects.

In a failed attempt to defend part of the money allocated to his constituency, the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, faulted the reports that N1billion was allocated for the procurement of musical instruments for churches in the Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, which he represents.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu claimed that the proposed allocation was not N1billion but N780 million after VAT and other statutory deductions. He said that the programme was designed to support over 130 churches across Bende Federal Constituency, with each church expected to receive between N5million and N6million during the first phase of implementation.

According to him, the intervention is intended to strengthen churches’ capacity to engage young people through programmes focused on character development, moral instruction and community outreach.

The questions to pose to him are: Are government resources supposed to be allocated to churches and Mosques? Why can’t the adherents of the different religions conduct their sensitization at their own expense? Is Nigeria no longer a secular state? How much was allocated to traditional religion for the fortification of their shrines and engagement of young traditional religion’s worshippers?

This is how officials of the Nigerian government divert and mismanage monies that are supposed to be used for the development of basic infrastructure.