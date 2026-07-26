Aisha Achimugu, the EFCC and the Perils of Personalising Public Power

There is a point at which an investigation, however legitimate its original purpose, begins to raise troubling questions about proportionality, institutional temperament and the possible personalisation of state power.

The continuing pursuit of businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) appears to have reached that uncomfortable point.

This is not an argument that the EFCC should abandon any credible investigation. Nor is it a suggestion that wealth, influence, social standing or private-sector success should confer immunity from scrutiny.

No citizen should be above the law, and every person whose financial activities raise legitimate questions must be prepared to provide lawful explanations. But the converse is equally important: no Nigerian should be placed beneath the law.

No individual should be subjected to a standard of treatment harsher than the law permits simply because a powerful public official has developed an unusual interest in her affairs. The coercive machinery of the state must never be converted into an instrument of intimidation, reputational destruction or personal conquest.

The central question in the Aisha Achimugu matter is therefore no longer merely whether the EFCC has allegations to investigate.

The more unsettling question is whether the commission, under its chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has maintained the level of detachment, restraint, fairness and emotional intelligence expected of an institution exercising enormous powers over the liberty, property, reputation and livelihood of citizens.

Achimugu has publicly alleged that the commission’s actions have endangered her life, her children, her businesses and her investments. She has accused the agency of unlawful seizures, prolonged detention, reputational persecution and disregard for judicial processes.

These remain allegations from her side and must be tested against the EFCC’s account and the decisions of the courts. But they are serious enough that they cannot responsibly be dismissed as the lamentations of a wealthy woman resisting accountability.

Indeed, the facts already in the public domain demand sober institutional reflection.

In March 2025, the EFCC declared Achimugu wanted over allegations including criminal conspiracy and money laundering. She was subsequently arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

On April 30, 2025, the Federal High Court directed the commission to release her on bail within 24 hours. Achimugu has since alleged that her release was delayed for several days despite the court’s directive and despite her efforts to satisfy the bail conditions imposed upon her.

That sequence alone should concern anyone who believes that law enforcement agencies must obey the law they enforce.

A court order is not an advisory note. It is not an invitation to negotiation, administrative improvisation or bureaucratic defiance. When a judge directs an agency of the state to release a citizen within a specified period, obedience should be immediate unless the order is lawfully overturned or suspended by another court.

A law enforcement institution cannot credibly claim to protect the rule of law while appearing casual about judicial commands.

Investigation is Not Conviction

The EFCC unquestionably possesses wide statutory responsibilities. Nigeria’s struggle against financial crime demands a strong, independent and professionally led commission.

But strength is not the same as aggression. Independence is not synonymous with institutional impunity. And prosecutorial zeal must not be confused with the destruction of the constitutional protections available to an accused person.

Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution expressly provides that every person charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until proved guilty. That presumption is not ornamental language inserted into the Constitution for ceremonial purposes.

It is a binding limitation on the conduct of the state. The EFCC is entitled to investigate Achimugu. It is entitled to interrogate suspicious transactions. It is entitled to place admissible evidence before a competent court. It may seek interim or final forfeiture orders where the law permits. But it is not entitled to manufacture a public atmosphere in which allegation is treated as guilt, wealth is presented as proof of criminality and an investigated person is systematically reduced to a public trophy of enforcement. That distinction is critical.

The investigation of financial transactions is a technical legal process. It requires tracing, documentation, witness testimony, banking records and judicial determination.

It should not become a morality play in which expensive jewellery, luxury vehicles, foreign currency or an extravagant lifestyle are deployed to excite public anger before the underlying legal questions have been conclusively resolved.

There have admittedly been major judicial developments adverse to Achimugu.

In March 2026, a Federal High Court affirmed the final forfeiture of $13 million linked to her company, Oceangate Engineering Oil & Gas Limited. The court reportedly rejected the explanation that the funds represented gifts, noting that the persons said to have made the gifts were not called to substantiate the claim.

On July 16, 2026, a Federal High Court, Abuja, also ordered the final forfeiture of assets valued at approximately N8.9 billion, including jewellery, vehicles and cash. The court held that the evidence presented in opposition did not sufficiently dislodge the EFCC case regarding the origin of the assets.

These are significant rulings and should not be concealed, trivialised or written out of any serious assessment of the controversy.

Nevertheless, forfeiture proceedings do not give a law enforcement agency a licence to disregard human dignity, fair hearing or judicial restraint. Nor do adverse rulings automatically validate every investigative method, media trial, detention decision or administrative action employed by the commission.

A citizen can lose an application in court and still have been mistreated by an agency. An agency can obtain a forfeiture order and still have exceeded the bounds of proportionality.

A court can accept the EFCC evidence concerning particular assets without endorsing every aspect of its broader conduct towards the person concerned.

These distinctions matter because a democracy is judged not only by whether it punishes wrongdoing, but also by how it treats those accused of wrongdoing.

Where is the Public Money?

One element that makes the fixation on Achimugu particularly curious is that she has not been presented as a former minister, governor, permanent secretary, legislator, agency head or public accounting officer, who directly controlled government funds. She is a private businesswoman.

That does not exempt her from the money-laundering laws. Private citizens can commit serious financial offences, receive unlawful funds, facilitate prohibited transactions or possess assets reasonably suspected to represent proceeds of crime. EFCC’s mandate plainly extends beyond public-office corruption.

Yet the distinction remains politically and morally relevant. Nigeria is a country where allegations involving the diversion of public funds routinely emerge from ministries, state governments, public procurement systems, intervention programmes and government-owned enterprises.

Many politically exposed persons have remained socially influential, electorally active and institutionally protected despite unresolved allegations running into billions of naira.

Against that background, the intensity of the campaign against one private businesswoman naturally invites questions about enforcement priorities.

Why has this particular case attracted such sustained institutional energy? Why does the matter sometimes appear to have transcended a conventional financial investigation? Why has the pursuit acquired the quality of an official obsession?

Why does the commission seem so invested not merely in prosecuting allegations, but in dominating the public narrative surrounding Achimugu? These questions do not prove persecution. But persecution is rarely announced through a formal memorandum.

It is often inferred from patterns: excessive attention, disproportionate force, repeated public exposure, punitive administrative choices and a refusal to allow ordinary legal processes to proceed without institutional dramatics.

Achimugu herself has denied reports that $13 million was recovered from her residence, maintaining that only $50,000 and ₦13 million were found there. That denial does not determine the wider case, but it underscores the danger of imprecise media narratives being attached to a person already facing extensive public suspicion.

A commission committed to justice should be especially careful about such distinctions, more so one whose head feigns to be a man of God. The difference between money recovered from a residence and funds traced through corporate accounts is not semantic. It can shape public perception, prejudice proceedings and irreversibly damage a person’s standing.

Once an institution allows exaggeration, ambiguity or sensationalism to surround its work, it risks becoming an active participant in trial by media.

The Problem of Emotional Intelligence

The chairman of the EFCC is not merely an investigator. He is the public face and moral custodian of one of Nigeria’s most powerful enforcement agencies.

That role requires more than knowledge of statutes and financial-crime procedures. It requires judgment, self-restraint, emotional balance and an acute awareness of the difference between institutional determination and personal animosity.

Public power is dangerous when it is exercised by people who cannot separate criticism of their methods from opposition to the state. It becomes even more dangerous when a public official begins to appear emotionally invested in the defeat, humiliation or destruction of a particular citizen.

Olukoyede must therefore examine the optics and substance of the commission’s conduct. He must ask himself whether the agency is still dispassionately investigating Achimugu or has allowed the matter to become a test of institutional ego.

Has the commission become too personally invested to tolerate competing explanations? Has it permitted the case to acquire an emotional momentum beyond the evidence? Has the desire to demonstrate strength eclipsed the duty to demonstrate fairness?

Has the EFCC begun to confuse the destruction of a suspect’s reputation with the successful prosecution of a criminal case? These are not idle questions. They go to the heart of emotional intelligence in public leadership.

An emotionally intelligent chairman understands that the powers of arrest, detention, seizure, publicity and prosecution must be exercised with moderation. He knows that every suspect has a family, a livelihood, employees, contractual obligations and a reputation that may never be fully restored, even after an acquittal or successful appeal.

He also understands that disagreement is not insubordination and that criticism of an investigation is not evidence of guilt. The most secure public officials do not need to crush everyone who challenges their methods. They allow the law to speak for them.

Indeed, a confident EFCC chairman should not need a citizen to be publicly disgraced before he can demonstrate that the commission is working. The evidence should be enough. The charges should be enough. The courtroom should be enough.

When the enforcement spectacle begins to overshadow the evidence, questions about motive become inevitable.

Danger of Converting Enforcement into Punishment

Under constitutional government, investigation and punishment are two separate stages. The EFCC investigates and prosecutes. The court determines guilt and imposes punishment.

A suspect must not be made to serve an informal sentence before conviction through prolonged detention, reputational demolition, commercial paralysis, repeated seizures and media stigmatisation.

This principle is especially important in financial-crime cases, where the process itself can become economically terminal. A business can collapse before its owner has a chance to establish a defence. Employees can lose their livelihoods. Banks can terminate relationships. International partners can withdraw. Investors can panic. Contracts can fail. Children and relatives can become targets of abuse.

By the time the courts eventually determine the substantive questions as the Appeal Court, Port Hacourt, Rivers Statee, has just done in the case of Aisha’s seized assets by vacating the order sought by the EFCC, there might be nothing left to restore.

That is why prosecutorial discretion is not a licence to be vindictive. It is a public trust. The state must not use the cost, duration and intensity of investigation as a substitute for conviction.

Otherwise, the constitutional presumption of innocence becomes meaningless, because the accused person would already have suffered the practical consequences of guilt.

Achimugu’s public appeal should therefore be read beyond the immediate emotions surrounding her case. It is a warning about what happens when an institution with extensive coercive powers appears unable—or unwilling—to recognise the human consequences of its choices.

Her claim that her life and investments are endangered may ultimately be challenged by the EFCC. But no serious public institution should be comfortable when a citizen credibly expresses fear that the machinery of government has become existentially threatening to her.

The proper response is not ridicule. It is accountability. The commission should calmly disclose the legal foundation for each of its actions, demonstrate strict compliance with every court order, avoid prejudicial publicity and allow all pending appeals or substantive proceedings to run their course.

That is how institutions answer allegations of persecution: not through louder assertions of power, but through transparent obedience to law.

Power is Temporary

Perhaps the most important lesson for Ola Olukoyede, the tempestuous EFCC boss, is that the office he occupies is tenured.

The EFCC Act provides that the chairman holds office for four years and may be reappointed for one further term. The same law also allows removal under specified circumstances, including misconduct or where continued tenure is considered contrary to the interest of the commission or the public.

In other words, the power is borrowed. It is not inherited. It is not permanent. And it is certainly not personal property.

Every public official should govern with an awareness of the morning after office. The convoy eventually disappears. The aides stop taking calls. The security details are withdrawn. The letterhead changes. The gates that once opened automatically become less responsive.

What remains is the record. The history of the EFCC itself should impose humility on anyone privileged to lead it.

Nuhu Ribadu, the pioneer chairman, left office amid controversy and an enforced departure that was presented at the time as a training posting. Farida Waziri was removed in 2011. Ibrahim Lamorde was replaced in 2015.

Ibrahim Magu was suspended in 2020 following allegations and an investigative process. Abdulrasheed Bawa was suspended in June 2023 and subsequently spent months in the custody of the Department of State Services.

Mohammed Umar Abba, who acted between Magu and Bawa, also illustrates the transitory nature of leadership within the commission.

The point is not that all the former chairmen were necessarily guilty of the allegations or criticisms that accompanied their exits, especially in the case of Ribadu, who stood out in his assignments while in office.

It is precisely that persons who once wielded enormous powers of investigation and detention eventually found themselves exposed to political decisions, allegations, institutional reversals and the vulnerabilities of ordinary citizenship.

History has a brutal sense of irony. A man who signs a detention order today may require the protection of a court order tomorrow. A public official who dismisses allegations of abuse while in power may later depend upon the same constitutional safeguards he once treated casually.

A chairman, who believes the machinery of the state can never turn against him has learned nothing from the institution’s history.

Olukoyede should therefore be particularly careful about conduct that may be interpreted as vindictive or excessive. He must build precedents he would be comfortable living under after leaving office. Would he consider it just to be declared publicly culpable before conviction?

Would he accept prolonged detention after a court had directed his release? Would he be satisfied if disputed allegations about money recovered from his home were repeated as established fact?

Would he consider it fair for his family, professional relationships and lifetime reputation to be consumed by an enforcement narrative before the completion of all appeals?

The test of justice is not whether a procedure is convenient when applied to an opponent. It is whether one would accept that same procedure when personally vulnerable.

EFCC Must Not Become Personality Cult

The EFCC was established to combat economic and financial crimes. It was not created to amplify the personality of its chairman or to provide any officeholder with a platform for prosecutorial heroism. The institution must therefore resist the temptation to become identified with the emotions, preferences and grudges of one individual.

Nigeria has repeatedly suffered from the over-personalisation of public institutions. Police units become extensions of individual commanders. Regulatory agencies reflect the preferences of their chief executives. Intelligence bodies become entangled in political conflicts.

Law-enforcement agencies are celebrated when they pursue disfavoured figures and condemned when the same methods are turned against allies. This inconsistency destroys public trust.

The EFCC should neither be an enemy of rich Nigerians nor the protector of politically connected ones. It should not treat flamboyance as proof of criminality, just as it must not treat political relevance as a shield against investigation. Its decisions must be evidence-led, predictable, proportionate and reviewable.

If the commission has a strong case against Achimugu, it should prosecute it rigorously and professionally. It should present witnesses, trace the transactions and allow the courts to reach their conclusions.

But if the agency supplements that process with excessive detention, prejudicial media narratives, commercial strangulation or resistance to judicial orders, it will create the impression that conviction is no longer its only objective.

It will look as though submission is also being demanded. That is not law enforcement. It is domination.

Achimugu is Entitled to Justice, Not Favours

The argument for restraint should not be mistaken for a plea that Achimugu be granted preferential treatment because of her status.

She requires no special favour. She requires justice. Justice means that the allegations against her must be properly investigated. Justice means that she must be given adequate opportunity to respond.

Justice means that adverse forfeiture orders may be challenged through the appellate process, and which has been done with favourable outcome as many expected. Even more, justice means that court orders in her favour must be obeyed with the same seriousness as orders obtained by the commission.

Justice means that her wealth should neither immunise her nor automatically incriminate her. Justice also means that she should not be punished socially, commercially and psychologically merely because the EFCC has chosen to investigate her.

The government must appreciate that the treatment of private investors by its law-enforcement institutions affects the country’s economic reputation. Genuine investors do not demand immunity from the law, but they do require confidence that disputes will be handled through predictable procedures rather than institutional hostility.

When businesses can be destabilised before final judicial determination, investment becomes hostage to administrative discretion. This is particularly damaging in a country desperately seeking local and foreign capital.

No serious investor wants to operate in an environment where an allegation can rapidly become a public conviction and where enforcement agencies appear capable of paralysing commercial operations long before the courts determine guilt.

The fight against corruption and the protection of investment are not contradictory goals. Both depend on the rule of law.

The Presidency and Oversight Institutions Must Pay Attention

The Achimugu controversy should not be viewed merely as a dispute between one businesswoman and the EFCC. It raises broader questions about institutional accountability.

Who reviews the proportionality of the commission’s actions? Who ensures that judicial directives are obeyed without delay? Who determines whether publicity surrounding a case has become prejudicial? Who examines complaints that an investigation has crossed into persecution?

The presidency, the National Assembly, the courts, the Attorney-General of the Federation and civil-society organisations all have roles to play in ensuring that the EFCC remains effective without becoming untouchable.

Supporting the anti-corruption campaign does not require silence in the face of possible abuse. In fact, excessive conduct weakens the fight against corruption because it gives every future defendant an opportunity to portray legitimate investigations as politically or personally motivated.

The surest way to protect the EFCC is to subject it to the discipline of law. A commission that obeys court orders, respects bail, avoids sensational publicity and acts proportionately will enjoy greater legitimacy when it confronts genuinely powerful economic criminals.

A commission perceived as selective, emotional or vindictive will eventually lose public confidence, even when its evidence is strong.

A Warning About the Unseen Tomorrow

Ola Olukoyede must be wary of the tomorrow he cannot presently see but which will inevitably arrive.

Public office can create the illusion that today’s authority is permanent. It surrounds the officeholder with deference and gives every decision the appearance of finality. But Nigeria’s political history is full of powerful men who discovered, often suddenly, that the state has no permanent favourite.

The chairman should therefore be guided by restraint, not by the intoxicating reach of his office. He should remember Ribadu. He should remember Waziri. He should remember Lamorde. He should remember Magu. He should remember Bawa.

He should remember that the same public which applauds the humiliation of an accused person today may demand accountability from the accuser tomorrow.

In case Olukoyede cares to know why Ribadu is the only person who has had a rebound in the list of the EFCC chairmen, is because of how he led the commission with discipline and professionalism, and the fact that the whole country can attest to the fact that he was hounded out of office.

Above all, he should remember that history rarely records only whether an official secured forfeitures or convictions. It also records how he treated people when he had the power to inconvenience, detain, impoverish or publicly disgrace them.

Achimugu’s case may still travel through appeals and other judicial proceedings as it is currently doing. The courts will determine the legal fate of the contested assets and the merits of any substantive charges. That process must be respected.

But the EFCC must also be judged by a higher institutional standard: whether it conducted itself with fairness, dignity, discipline and fidelity to constitutional government.

The commission does not need to love Aisha Achimugu. It does not need to accept her explanations without scrutiny. It does not need to suspend a lawful investigation because she has made an emotional public appeal.

It must, however, resist every temptation to treat her as a personal adversary. It must obey the courts, moderate its publicity, respect her humanity and allow the evidence—not institutional hostility—to determine the outcome.

The power to investigate is not the power to persecute. The power to seize is not the power to humiliate. The power to arrest is not the power to punish before conviction.

And a tenured chairman, however influential today, must never forget that he too will eventually return to the jurisdiction of ordinary citizenship.

When that day comes, Olukoyede may discover that the most important legacy of his tenure is not the number of people he pursued, the value of assets he seized or the headlines his commission generated.

It will be whether, at the height of his authority, he remained just.