Super Falcons Begin Title Defence Against Malawi on Tuesday

Nigeria’s Super Falcons launch their campaign for an 11th continental crown on Tuesday as the expanded 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) officially kicks off in Morocco. Running from today, July 26 to August 16 across five world-class stadiums in Rabat and Casablanca, the tournament features 16 nations competing not just for regional glory, but for a direct ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The record-holding Nigerians find themselves in a competitive Group C alongside fast-rising Zambia, a returning Egypt, and tournament debutants Malawi. Head coach Justin Madugu has assembled a balanced roster blending veteran steel with youthful energy. Grounded by world-class goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Nigeria’s frontline boasts devastating attacking options including Asisat Oshoala, Chinwendu Ihezuo, Esther Okoronkwo, and Folashade Ijamilusi.

The Super Falcons open their title defense on Tuesday, July 27, against Malawi, a side making its first appearance in the expanded tournament format. Attention will quickly shift to a highly anticipated July 31 clash against Zambia. Boasting global superstars Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, the copper queens present Nigeria’s toughest group stage test and will be hunting for revenge after a heavy 5-0 defeat to Nigeria in the previous tournament’s quarter-finals. Nigeria wraps up the group phase against Egypt on August 4, a team eager to make an impact after missing out on the last edition.

Despite Nigeria’s historical dominance—winning 10 out of 13 iterations since the tournament’s 1998 inception—Coach Madugu remains deeply cautious. “We know every team now believes they can challenge Nigeria,” Madugu noted. “We have to earn every victory through discipline, hard work, and consistency.”

The stakes in Morocco are historic. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has injected unprecedented financial backing into the women’s game, raising the total prize fund to $5.8 million. The eventual champions will pocket a record $2 million, while every participating federation receives a guaranteed $150,000 baseline.

Beyond the financial windfall, the tournament serves as the ultimate proving ground for global qualification. The four teams that successfully navigate their way to the semi-finals will secure automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. The four losing quarter-finalists will get a secondary lifeline, battling it out for two remaining spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

The road to the final will not be easy. Host nation Morocco, who finished as runners-up in the last edition, enter the tournament backed by passionate home crowds and labeled as heavy favorites. Regular powerhouses South Africa, the 2022 champions, and a resurgent Ghana squad also possess the tactical depth to disrupt Nigeria’s ambitions. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage beginning August 8, setting up a high-octane race to the final on August 16.