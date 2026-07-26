  • Sunday, 26th July, 2026

 Arsenal Make Shock Move to Sign Vinicius Jn

Sport | 4 seconds ago

Arsenal are considering a move for Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Junior, in what would be a major transfer statement from the Premier League champions.

Vinicius has 12 months remaining on his contract at Real and little progress has been made in talks over a new deal.

If an agreement is not reached, Real could decide to cash in this summer rather than losing him for free in a year’s time.  Standard Sport understands Arsenal are monitoring the situation and are interested in trying to sign the Brazilian if he does become available, with the conditions for a deal being explored.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be keen on bringing Vinicius to north London. Arsenal are in the market for a left winger and signing the 26-year-old would be a hugely exciting prospect.

However, no direct conversations have taken place with Real and a potential deal would rely on Vinicius deciding he does not want to sign a new contract in Madrid.

The Brazilian is set to return to the club for pre-season in the next week after he was given time off following the World Cup.

Arsenal are still considering several other players and a decision has not been made to prioritise Vinicius as a top target.

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