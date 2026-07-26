Sultan Seeks Divine Intervention for Repentance of Perpetrators of Evil in Nigeria 

•First Lady hails monarch for his support of Tinubu’s govt

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday sought divine intervention for the true repentance of those perpetrating evil in the country.

Speaking while playing host to the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in his palace in Sokoto, the monarch declared that leaders should continue to seek divine intervention, especially for those groups of people who have been perpetrating evil in the land.

According to him, his prayer was that the evildoers would come to true repentance and live appropriately.

The Sultan commended the First Lady for her various interventions through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), which has touched the lives of millions of Nigerians.

On her part, Mrs. Tinubu expressed appreciation to the Sultan for his continued support and constant guidance to the administration of President Bola Tinubu since inception.

The First Lady who went nostalgic about the long years of relationship between the two families noted that the Sultan is always pointing the administration in the right direction.

Mrs. Tinubu explained that the purpose of her visit was to thank the Sultan.

Earlier, the state Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, thanked the First Lady for the visit to the revered monarch, reechoing the impact of the RHI in the lives of Nigerians.

He described the various interventions as people centered, aimed at improving the lives of women, youth, children and families in general.

The Sultan thereafter asked Ulama’s to lead prayers for the nation, the president, the first lady, the state governor, himself and the state as a whole.