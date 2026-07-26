Boundary Commission Moves to Resolve Long-standing Ekiti-Kwara Dispute, Meets Stakeholders

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) has reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the long-standing boundary dispute between Ekiti and Kwara states.

The NBC announced that it had intensified efforts to achieve the final definition of the ‘70 kilometre’ interstate boundary, in line with its constitutional mandate to promote peaceful coexistence, safeguard lives and property, as well as strengthen national unity.

Speaking at the Joint Meeting of Officials (JMO) on the Ekiti/Kwara Interstate Boundary held in Ado-Ekiti, the Director General of the NBC, Adamu Adaji, described the meeting as another significant milestone in the commission’s sustained efforts to resolve all outstanding issues along the shared boundary.

He explained that the present Ekiti/Kwara boundary was inherited from the former Ondo/Kwara interstate boundary and derives its legal foundation from ‘Legal Notice No. 126 of 1954’, which defined part of the boundary between the former Northern and Southern Nigeria.

A statement by the NBC’s Head of Information, Press and Public Relations, Chinwe Udouwem, quoted the director general as saying that the commission’s intervention became necessary due to recurring communal clashes in the affected border communities, leading to loss of lives, destruction of property, displacement of residents and prolonged tension.

“The National Boundary Commission remains steadfast in discharging its constitutional responsibility to peacefully define interstate boundaries and promote harmonious relations among neighbouring communities.

“Our objective extends beyond drawing boundary lines; it is about consolidating national unity, enhancing security and creating an enabling environment for sustainable socio-economic development,” Adaji said.

He noted that although significant progress had been recorded over the years, two critical sectors remain unresolved: the Eda-Oniyo (Ekiti State)–Obbo/Aiyegunle (Kwara State) axis and the Erinmope (Ekiti State)–Imoji, Ilofa and Odo-Owa (Kwara State) corridor.

Adaji recalled that since 2002, the Commission has convened several joint meetings of officials, constituted joint field teams and undertaken extensive field tracing exercises based on historical records, authenticated maps and relevant court judgments.

He added that the most recent technical meeting, held in Abuja in August 2024, resolved that digitised boundary maps be forwarded to both states for review, consultation and harmonisation before the final demarcation exercise.

He, however, expressed concern that although the commission had transmitted the digitised maps to both states, it was yet to receive their harmonised reports, a development that delayed the commencement of the final phase of the boundary definition process.

“The commission has fulfilled its obligations by producing and forwarding the digitised maps in accordance with previous resolutions. We are awaiting the harmonised positions of both states to enable us to proceed with the final definition and demarcation of the interstate boundary,” he said.

The director general explained that the current joint meeting of officials was convened to review all outstanding issues, build consensus among stakeholders and agree on practical steps towards concluding the exercise.

The joint meeting was attended by the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Monisade Afuye, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Mr. Adeleke Adefolaju, and the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Kayode Alabi, represented by Mr. Ayontola Malomo.