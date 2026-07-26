South-west CAN Rejects FRSC Amendment Bill, Seeks Tinubu’s Intervention

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the South-west zone has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withhold assent to the proposed Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Senate had passed an amendment to the FRSC Act, prescribing sanctions for preaching in commercial buses, which some religious leaders described as anti-Christian and prohibiting hawking in such vehicles.



In a statement signed by its Chairman, Bishop Barnabas Tunde Akinsanya, CAN said it supported the federal government’s efforts to improve road safety and reduce accidents.

It however explained that it was concerned about the provisions prescribing sanctions for preaching in commercial buses and prohibiting hawking in such vehicles.



The association further argued that the measures could also infringe on the constitutional rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion and expression.

According to the association, although the government has a responsibility to protect lives and ensure public safety, it must also uphold the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.



“We therefore respectfully appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to withhold assent to the Bill in its present form and encourage further consultation with relevant stakeholders, including religious bodies, civil society organisations, legal experts, transport unions, and road safety professionals.

“Such dialogue will help produce legislation that effectively promotes road safety while preserving the constitutional rights and dignity of every Nigerian,” the statement said.



The association also warned that an outright ban on hawking in commercial buses could worsen the economic hardship facing many Nigerians who rely on informal trading for their daily livelihood.

Rather than introducing measures that could further reduce people’s means of survival, CAN urged the government to focus on creating employment opportunities, reducing poverty, improving public transportation, strengthening security and enhancing citizens’ welfare.

The Christian body appealed to President Tinubu to decline assent to the bill in its current form and instead facilitate broader consultations involving religious organisations, civil society groups, legal experts, transport unions and road safety professionals.



It maintained that such engagement would help produce legislation that enhances road safety without undermining the constitutional rights and dignity of Nigerians.

CAN stressed that Nigeria needs laws that promote national unity, safeguard lives without unnecessarily restricting fundamental freedoms, and strengthen public confidence in democratic governance.

The association, however, reaffirmed its commitment to constructive engagement with the government to advance justice, peace, constitutional democracy and national development.