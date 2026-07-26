  • Sunday, 26th July, 2026

CANAL+ Brings WAFCON Morocco 2026 to Super Sport 

Sport | 50 minutes ago

CANAL+ has confirmed that the CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 (WAFCON) will be broadcast live on SuperSport across Sub-Saharan Africa. The tournament, which runs from 26 July to 16 August across five venues in Rabat and Casablanca, will see all 34 matches broadcast live on DStv, DStv Stream, GOtv and GOtv Stream. In Nigeria, coverage will be available on DStv and GOtv through MultiChoice. The 2026 edition is the largest in the tournament’s history, following its expansion by the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) from 12 to 16 teams. It will also serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with the four semi-finalists qualifying automatically and two additional teams advancing to an intercontinental qualifying playoff. CANAL+ Africa and MultiChoice Group CEO, David Mignot, said: “CANAL+ is delighted to confirm that the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 will be broadcast on our SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. 

“This event marks our third major football tournament since our merger with the MultiChoice Group. We look forward to bringing another major football event to our subscribers and football fans across Africa, following the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the Men’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.” DStv and GOtv subscribers will be able to watch the tournament live on SS Football Plus (DStv Ch. 202). Match updates and highlights will also be available on SuperSport Blitz and SuperSport.com

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