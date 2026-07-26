Anxiety as Leaders of Turaki-led PDP Faction Meet Jonathan in Abuja





Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Taminu Turaki-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday met with former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2027 general election.



The faction had announced the former president in absentia as its presidential candidate in next year’s general election.

Jonathan was not present at the event where his nomination was formally ratified. Still, his nomination papers were received on his behalf by a member of the House of Representatives from Bayelsa State, Job Fred Agbaje.

Despite being announced as the faction’s presidential candidate, Jonathan has not publicly accepted the nomination or declared interest in running for the presidency in 2027.

Details of the former president’s meeting with the Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee of the party were yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

However, there was anxiety that the meeting was not unconnected with the permutations over the 2027 general election.

Turaki had last week said the opposition party had survived more severe internal crises in the past and would overcome its current leadership challenges.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting over the weekend in Abuja, he said the current leadership crisis was not worse than previous disputes, particularly the one that led to the establishment of the Ahmed Makarfi-led caretaker committee.

“We have seen all seasons. We have seen the good times, and we have also seen the bad times. We have seen days of prosperity, just as we have also seen days of adversity,” Turaki said.

“The kind of challenge that the Peoples Democratic Party is facing today is not new to us. People may recall a time when some charlatans made attempts to take the leadership of our party. Still, the party stood united and a caretaker committee was set up under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

“Those who witnessed that period will appreciate that what we are witnessing now is even a child’s play. By the special grace of God, we shall overcome.”

Turaki said the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to brief party leaders on recent developments, including the implications of a court judgment delivered in a suit instituted by the party’s board of trustees (BoT).

On July 17, a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit seeking to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Turaki-led interim National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP.

The PDP is polarised into two factions but the group backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, is the faction recognised by the courts and the electoral umpire.

Turaki had accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the crises confronting opposition parties across the country.

“It is regrettable, indeed very sad and unfortunate, that when you begin to trace the genesis of those crises, they take you back to the footsteps of the party in government,” he said.

The former minister of special duties said despite its internal wrangling, the party would participate in the 2027 elections.