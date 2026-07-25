What Consumers Should Know About Bonus Offers

Omolabake Fasogbon

A Facebook group had recently posted a toothpaste brand on the platform to seek public reviews. What followed was mixed reactions. Several users expressed dissatisfaction with the product, with many dismissing the brand’s claims but still bought it because of the free toothbrush bundled with it.

Some of the comments accompanying the posts read: “I buy it because it’s cheap and comes with a free toothbrush; It doesn’t whiten teeth; I think people buy it because of the toothbrush and It’s affordable.”

Consumers’ love for freebies dates back to time immemorial, and the reasons are not far-fetched: Nigerians, as the saying goes, love free things, so much so that they often place a higher value on them, even when the financial benefit is little or none, as the experience above and several studies have corroborated.

Beyond this frenzy, economic realities have continued to widen the gap between incomes and rising cost of living that squeezes households’ purchasing power.

A 2025 report by Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Advancement (EFInA) titled, “Nigeria’s Financial Health Crisis: A Nation Living on the Edge “found the country is experiencing an unprecedented financial health crisis, with about 82 million adults living in severe financial distress and struggling to meet their basic needs.

At the same time, brands are indirectly leveraging this consumer vulnerability to grow their bottom line through promotional bonus offerings, making it even more important for consumers to exercise caution and wisdom in taking decisions.

Though a mixed bag, the motives behind a brand’s “buy one, get one free” gesture or complementary gifts are rarely altruistic. The logic is simple. Promotional activities strongly drive consumer purchasing decisions across Africa, stated consumer intelligence firm NielsenIQ, which noted that this behavior is mostly triggered by inflation.

Studies have found this tactic as highly rewarding for businesses and less costly than an outright discount on products. It helps drive sales, fosters customer loyalty, builds retention, increases repeat-purchase rates, and even persuades customers to buy larger pack sizes.

Reinforcing the value that bonus bring to businesses, CEO of the promotional products company, Perfect Imprints, Patrick Black argued that promotional items deliver a higher return on investment (ROI) than conventional advertising.

Based on research compiled by his company, Black maintained that freebies are a cost-effective strategy for brands looking to improve reach and retention.

“Promotional products create a physical connection between a brand and its audience. Unlike digital ads that disappear in seconds, these items stay in people’s lives and continue to deliver impressions. Businesses are starting to realise that it’s not just about reach; it’s about staying power,” he said.

For consumers, brand perks can indeed increase the value of a purchase, lower its effective cost and save money on complementary items when they are quite relevant. However, experts warn not allowing excitement to overwhelm purchase judgment.

This is because buyers equally risk attracting the opposite of anticipated gains.

A study titled “Zero as a Special Price: The True Value of Free Products,” published in Marketing Science, found that consumers often develop disproportionately positive emotions toward free products, overvaluing them far beyond their actual monetary worth.

The Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria (CAFON) understood this risk and cautioned consumers against falling for deceptive promotions.

In a post on its Facebook page, the organisation cautioned:

“Sometimes, discounts aren’t really discounts. Sometimes, ‘limited stock’ isn’t limited. And sometimes, the product advertised is nowhere to be found when consumers show up.”

The foundation further enjoined consumers to ask critical questions before jumping at an offer.

“Is the discount genuine? Are there hidden conditions? Is the advertised product actually available? A good promotion should help consumers make informed choices—not pressure them into making rushed decisions. A good promotion should help consumers make informed choices—not pressure them into making rushed decisions,” CAFON emphasised.

Ultimately, giving in to bonus offers should end at a first thought. Consumer win only if promotion helps them spend less on what they already needed, rather than more on what they never intended to buy.

Therefore, before falling for the next big sale on Jumia, Konga, or anywhere else, be sure choices are genuinely essential and avoid being lured by mouthwatering deals which may end in impulse.