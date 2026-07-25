Stakeholders to Brainstorm on Nigeria’s EV, CNG Future at 3rd Auto Industry Summit Thursday

Bennett Oghifo

Leading players in Nigeria’s automotive industry, government regulators, investors and mobility experts are set to converge in Lagos for the 3rd Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU 2026) to examine the country’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The summit, organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), is scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel, 22 Isaac John Street, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Themed “Nigeria’s Clean Mobility Future: The EV and CNG Journey Under the Bola Tinubu Administration,” the summit is expected to serve as a strategic platform for policy dialogue and industry collaboration on the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered transportation in Nigeria.

The event will bring together senior government officials, automotive manufacturers, vehicle assemblers, regulators, financial institutions, fleet operators, technology providers, investors and development partners to discuss the opportunities, challenges and policy direction shaping Nigeria’s evolving mobility ecosystem.

Among the major industry players that have confirmed participation are Weststar Associates Limited, TNL, Jetour, Carloha Nigeria, Simba Group, Cedric Masters Group, Coscharis Motors and LSM, alongside representatives from relevant government agencies and private sector organisations.

One of the highlights of this year’s summit will be the keynote address by the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who is expected to speak on road safety, regulatory reforms and the safe integration of Electric Vehicles and CNG-powered vehicles into Nigeria’s transportation system.

The keynote presentations from other speakers are also expected to address emerging safety standards, infrastructure requirements and policy initiatives necessary to accelerate the country’s transition to cleaner mobility while ensuring public safety.

Speaking ahead of the summit, the Chairman of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), Theodore Opara, said the event has become one of the country’s foremost platforms for engaging policymakers and industry leaders on issues shaping the future of the automotive sector.

According to him, this year’s edition comes at a critical period when Nigeria is pursuing cleaner energy alternatives and implementing reforms aimed at reducing transportation costs, promoting local vehicle manufacturing and encouraging investments in sustainable mobility.

He noted that the summit would provide stakeholders with an opportunity to assess ongoing government initiatives, exchange ideas and develop practical recommendations that will support the growth of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

“The Nigeria Auto Industry Summit has evolved into a credible platform for policy dialogue and industry engagement. This year’s theme reflects the growing importance of electric mobility and CNG adoption as Nigeria seeks to build a more sustainable, competitive and environmentally friendly transport sector. We are bringing together key decision-makers and industry players to discuss practical solutions that will accelerate this transition,” the NAJA Chairman said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the NAISU 2026 Planning Committee, Rasheed Bisiriyu, said extensive preparations had been concluded to ensure a successful summit that would deliver meaningful conversations and actionable outcomes for the industry.

He explained that the organising committee had assembled an impressive lineup of speakers, exhibitors and stakeholders whose expertise would enrich discussions on automotive innovation, investment opportunities, clean energy transition and regulatory development.

“We are pleased with the level of support and interest shown by stakeholders across the automotive ecosystem.

“This year’s summit will not only examine government policies on EVs and CNG but also explore financing, infrastructure development, local manufacturing, technology transfer and consumer adoption.”

“Participants should expect insightful discussions that will contribute to the future of mobility in Nigeria,” the Planning Committee Chairman stated.

Industry observers believe the summit comes at a pivotal time as the Federal Government continues to promote alternative fuel vehicles through its Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) and other clean-energy policies designed to reduce dependence on petrol and lower transportation costs.

Participants are expected to deliberate on issues including electric vehicle infrastructure, CNG conversion, investment opportunities, financing models, local content development, road safety, consumer awareness and policy frameworks needed to drive Nigeria’s clean mobility agenda.

Organisers expressed optimism that the summit would produce far-reaching recommendations capable of supporting government efforts to modernise the automotive industry, attract investments and position Nigeria as a leading mobility hub in Africa.