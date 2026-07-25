Who Should Regulate Nigeria’s Social Media?

Nigeria’s digital economy has reached a turning point. Senate Bill 648 has opened a debate that goes beyond social media, asking who should take responsibility for the platforms shaping everyday Nigerian life. Adedayo Adejobi writes

For years, Nigeria’s conversation about social media has usually started from the same place, control. Who should regulate it? What should be allowed online? How should harmful content be handled?

But Senate Bill 648 introduces a different question, one that is less about restricting the internet and more about demanding responsibility from the companies that have become central to Nigeria’s digital life.

Sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko, the bill is coming before the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity for public hearing at a time when social media platforms are no longer just communication tools.

They have become offices, marketplaces, newsrooms, classrooms and sources of income for millions of Nigerians. That reality is what makes the conversation around the bill more complicated than a simple argument about regulation.

The proposal seeks to require major social media platforms operating in Nigeria to establish physical offices within the country. At first glance, that may appear like a straightforward demand. But beneath it is a much bigger debate about accountability, economic value and the relationship between global technology companies and the societies where they operate.

Nigeria has one of the most active digital populations in Africa. Young Nigerians have built businesses on social platforms, created communities, launched careers and reached audiences that traditional media and older business models could never have offered.

A fashion designer can find customers online. A content creator can build an income from an audience spread across continents. A small business owner can market products without renting a physical shop.

The digital economy has opened doors. But the same platforms that create these opportunities also make decisions that can affect people’s livelihoods. An account suspension, a content removal decision or a technical problem can have serious consequences for someone whose business depends on online visibility.

For many users, getting answers can be frustrating. The companies may have millions of Nigerian users, but their decision-making structures often feel far away from the people affected by them.This is the gap Senate Bill 648 is trying to address.

According to Nwoko, ‘‘The argument behind the bill is not simply that technology companies should have a physical address in Nigeria. The deeper issue is whether companies benefiting from Nigeria’s huge digital market should have stronger local engagement and clearer responsibilities.’’

‘A physical presence could create opportunities for more direct communication between platforms, users and regulators. It could improve conversations around consumer complaints, online safety and business concerns. It could also open discussions around employment and technology transfer. Supporters believe a stronger local footprint from major platforms could encourage more investment, partnerships and knowledge sharing within Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.’

But those expectations require careful examination.

‘An office alone does not automatically create jobs or transform an economy. The value comes from what happens after companies establish that presence. Will they invest in local talent? Will they support Nigerian innovation? Will they build systems that respond better to local realities? Those are the questions that matter.’

Nigeria has experience with ambitious policies that sound impressive on paper but become difficult during implementation. The success of any regulation will depend on clarity, enforcement and the balance between protecting citizens and maintaining an environment where technology companies are willing to invest. That balance is where the real debate lies.

There is a reason technology regulation has become one of the most difficult policy discussions around the world. Governments want to protect citizens, but they also do not want to create rules that discourage innovation. Companies want flexibility, but users increasingly expect accountability. Nigeria is facing the same challenge.

The country’s digital economy has grown quickly, sometimes faster than the systems designed to manage it. Millions of Nigerians now depend on platforms built by companies headquartered thousands of kilometres away. The question is whether the rules governing those relationships should also evolve. This is why the bill is bigger than politics.

The discussion is not only about social media companies. It is about how Nigeria positions itself in a world where digital platforms have become powerful economic actors.

For students, the issue touches access to information and online learning. For journalists, it affects how information is distributed. For creators, it affects income and audience building. For businesses, it affects customer relationships and survival.

The internet may feel borderless, but the consequences of decisions made online are often very local.

A small business owner who loses access to an account does not experience the problem as a global technology issue. They experience it as lost customers. A creator who cannot resolve a platform dispute does not see it as a corporate policy matter. They see it as a threat to their work. These everyday realities are what make the public hearing important.

The strongest part of the conversation around Senate Bill 648 may be that it forces Nigeria to ask a question it can no longer avoid. As the digital economy grows, who carries responsibility for making sure ordinary users are protected?

There are certainly differing views. Some will argue that requiring offices could create unnecessary obligations for global companies. Others will ask whether Nigeria needs stronger mechanisms to ensure technology platforms respond to local concerns. Both arguments deserve attention because the future of digital regulation cannot be built on assumptions alone.

‘A good law must protect users without creating barriers that slow down innovation. It must recognise that technology companies are businesses, but it must also recognise that their platforms now play a role in society that goes beyond business transactions.’

The debate around Senate Bill 648 is therefore not really about whether Nigerians should have social media. That question has already been answered by millions of users who have embraced digital platforms in their daily lives.

The bigger question is what kind of digital economy Nigeria wants to build. Does Nigeria want to remain only a large market where global platforms find users, or does it want a deeper relationship where those platforms also contribute, engage and take responsibility? That is the conversation the bill has brought into focus.

Discussions during the legislative process reflect a changing reality. Nigeria’s digital future will not be shaped only by faster internet connections or more smartphone users. It will also depend on the rules, expectations and partnerships built around the platforms that now influence everyday life.

Senate Bill 648 matters because it moves the conversation from access to accountability. In a country where millions of people now live, work and build businesses online, that may be the next big question Nigeria has to answer.