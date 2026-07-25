Tech4Dev’s AI Challenge Turns 135 Lagos Schoolgirls into Innovators

Tech4Dev has concluded its first-of-its-kind AI Inter-District Secondary School Challenge 2026, equipping 135 girls across 27 public secondary schools in Lagos Education Districts II and IV with practical artificial intelligence and problem-solving skills. At the Grand Finale, six finalist teams presented solutions designed to improve learning accessibility, strengthen student safety, and tackle bullying.

The Grand Finale brought together education leaders, government representatives, teachers, mentors, and technology professionals to celebrate the creativity and innovation of young girls using AI to solve problems affecting their schools and communities.

The AI Inter-District Secondary School Challenge, delivered under the Tech Girls Drive Advocacy initiative of the Women Techsters Program, set out to introduce girls to artificial intelligence beyond theory. The program began with advocacy sessions across 31 public secondary schools in Lagos Education Districts II and IV, introducing female students to digital skills, AI, and career opportunities in technology. From this pool, 27 schools progressed to the challenge, each nominating five girls from JSS1 to SS3 to develop AI-powered solutions with support from teacher coordinators and volunteer mentors.

Speaking at the Grand Finale, Abraham Akpan, Country Manager, Nigeria & Sub-Saharan Africa, Tech4Dev, said the challenge reflects the organization’s commitment to ensuring that girls are equipped with the skills to thrive in an AI-driven world.

“This challenge was about more than learning Artificial Intelligence. It was about helping young girls see themselves as creators, innovators, and problem-solvers. When girls are given access to the right skills and opportunities, they can build solutions that create real impact in their communities.”

At the Grand Finale, Mende Junior High School emerged as the overall winner with Learning Without Limits, an AI-powered platform that converts classroom notes into sign language videos, simplified visual explanations, subtitles, and voice narration to improve learning outcomes for deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

Second place went to Onike Girls Junior High School for Onike Girls Alarm Station, a personal safety application featuring a one-tap emergency alert with live GPS tracking, designed to help girls quickly access support during emergencies, including in areas with limited network coverage.

Mende Senior High School secured third place with SpeakSafe, an anonymous AI-powered reporting platform that enables students to report bullying safely while helping schools identify patterns and encourage timely intervention.

Reflecting on the experience, one of the girls said,

“Before this challenge, I never imagined I could use AI. Working with my team showed me that our ideas matter, and it has inspired me to keep learning and building solutions that can help others”

Beyond the winning teams, participating schools developed solutions addressing a broad range of social challenges, including gender-based violence, adolescent health, environmental sustainability, financial literacy, unemployment, educational access, and inclusion. The projects reflected the creativity, empathy, and problem-solving capacity of young girls when equipped with the right skills, mentorship, and opportunities.

Also speaking at the event, Mrs Oni, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, commended the initiative.

“Education must continue to evolve to prepare young people for the reality of tomorrow. Initiatives like this provide students with opportunities to develop critical thinking, creativity, and digital skills. We commend Tech4Dev for creating this platform and investing in the future of our girls.”

The AI Inter District Secondary School Challenge reflects Tech4Dev’s commitment to ensuring that girls in underserved communities have access to the skills and opportunities needed to participate in and shape the future of technology. Through the Women Techsters Program, Africa’s largest women technology program currently implemented in 30 African countries, the organization continues to create pathways for girls and women across Africa to build digital skills, pursue technology careers, and contribute to inclusive innovation.