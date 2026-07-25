Six Inter-Ethnic Peace Football Tournament Unveiled in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Peace advocate and environmental activist, Sheriff Mulade has unveiled the Delta Ethnic Peace and Unity Cup 2026, a football tournament designed to strengthen inter-ethnic harmony and prevent conflict among communities in Delta State.

The biennial tournament, organised by the Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) in collaboration with the Africa 4 Peace Sports Academy, kicks off on 16 November, marking the International Day for Tolerance.

It expands the former Ijaw/Itsekiri Peace and Unity Football Tournament, introduced after the Warri crisis to rebuild trust between the two groups, into a six-way contest featuring teams representing the Ijaw, Itsekiri, Isoko, Ika, Ndokwa and Urhobo nationalities.

“The tournament is aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence among the ethnic groups, discovering and nurturing talented footballers at the grassroots, encouraging youth empowerment through sports, and using football as a tool for socio-economic development and social inclusion,” Mulade said.

He said the competition had evolved beyond football into a platform for peace-building, conflict prevention and community development.

and that its expansion reflected the need to consolidate unity among the state’s diverse ethnic nationalities. Organisers say the initiative aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goal 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions.

The 2026 edition is projected to draw community leaders, government officials, corporate organisations and development partners. Organisers appealed to governments, corporate bodies and development agencies to support the tournament, which they described as a credible platform for talent discovery and reconciliation in Delta State.