A California Celebration Rekindles More Than Five Decades of Friendship, Brotherhood

By Paul Lucky Okoku

Some friendships begin by chance.

The rare ones become part of your life’s story.

When I travelled to California to celebrate Mrs. Fola Olukanni’s birthday, I expected a joyful weekend with family and friends. What I did not expect was to be carried back more than 50 years—to the streets and football fields of Lagos, where a friendship that has endured across generations first began.

Standing once again with Segun Olukanni and Femi Olukanni, I was reminded that while football introduced us, friendship kept us together. Long after the cheers faded and the trophies were stored away, the bond we built as young boys remained.

That was what made the celebration so special.

It was not simply a birthday gathering. It was also a celebration of friendship, family, shared history, and the privilege of still being present in one another’s lives after more than five decades.

Where It All Began

My friendship with Segun and Femi Olukanni dates back to the early 1970s, when we were young boys growing up in Ebute Metta, Lagos, united by similar dreams and an endless passion for football.

Like many youngsters of our generation, we played wherever there was enough open space to kick a ball. We were not thinking about national teams, professional careers, or where life might eventually take us. We simply loved the game.

Much of that bond was nurtured at Olaleye Boys’ Club and later at 7 Pillars Boys’ Club in Olosha, Mushin, under Brother Afolabi. Those neighbourhood teams were more than places to play football. They were where character was built.

They taught us discipline, teamwork, resilience, and respect—qualities that later served us both on and off the pitch.

Among my teammates at Olaleye Boys’ Club were Eugene Odiye, better known as Coachie; Amechi Nwogu; Andrew Uti; Stephen Keshi; Mathew Akeite; Benson Akpoedafe; and Sunday Tashie.

Most of us were neighbourhood boys from Olaleye. Segun Olukanni, Stephen Keshi, and Andrew Uti lived in nearby communities, but because we had become close friends through football, they regularly joined us at Olaleye Boys’ Club. Looking back today, it is remarkable to realize that a group of young friends from neighbouring communities would later go on to represent clubs and Nigeria at the highest levels of the game.

At the time, none of us imagined where football would eventually take us. We were simply boys chasing a ball and enjoying every moment.

Yet those afternoons on dusty pitches helped lay the foundation for friendships that would last a lifetime.

Football soon opened doors we could never have imagined as neighbourhood boys. Through the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria, we represented Nigeria abroad, winning the Gothia Cup in Sweden and later competing successfully at the Dallas Cup in the United States.

Then, in one of football’s many ironies, we returned home from celebrating victories together only to become rivals in one of Lagos’ most prestigious school competitions—the Principals’ Cup.

I proudly represented St. Finbarr’s College, while Segun and Femi proudly represented CMS Grammar School.

School football in Lagos during that era carried enormous pride because every player represented more than himself. You represented your classmates, teachers, alumni, and community.

In both 1980 and 1981, CMS Grammar School defeated St. Finbarr’s College in the semifinals and went on to win the Principals’ Cup.

Those defeats were difficult to accept at the time, but they never diminished our friendship. When the school competition ended, we simply became teammates again.

Football made us rivals.

Life made us brothers.

Football Opened Doors

After our Principals’ Cup battles ended, football brought the three of us together again—this time wearing the same colours at National Bank Football Club.

National Bank offered us more than football. It gave us the opportunity to begin building professional careers while continuing to compete at a high level.

By day, we worked as bank employees.

By evening, we trained.

On weekdays and weekends, we represented the club.

In 1982, we celebrated winning the prestigious Oba Cup, defeating NEPA in the semifinal before overcoming the legendary Stationery Stores Football Club in the final.

For followers of Lagos football, that triumph carried special significance. NEPA and Stationery Stores were two of the dominant forces in the city’s football scene, and their rivalry shaped many of Lagos’ biggest domestic competitions throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and early 1980s.

To defeat both clubs on our way to lifting the trophy made the victory especially memorable.

Later in 1982, we also reached the Lagos State Challenge Cup Final against African Continental Bank (ACB).

Unfortunately, I was unable to play because I was already in Nigeria’s national team camp at Bembo Games Village, preparing for international duty. At the time, national team players were not permitted to leave camp to represent their clubs, and National Bank eventually lost to ACB on penalties.

Although I watched from a distance, I always regarded the achievement as ours.

It was our journey, and it remains one of the many memories that continue to bind us together.

Our football journey later continued with the Flying Eagles and at Leventis United, where we had the opportunity to devote ourselves fully to the game before pursuing higher education in the United States.

Our circle also included Taju Disu, whose friendship dates back to our YSFON days before he went on to represent Baptist Academy. Though he now lives in Boston and was unable to join us in California, he has always remained an important part of the brotherhood we built through football.

Later, Yemi Adebanjo, our dependable goalkeeper, became part of that brotherhood at National Bank, the Flying Eagles, and Leventis United. Like the rest of us, the bonds forged through football have endured long after our playing days.

Even then, we understood that football would not last forever.

Football was the bridge.

Education was the destination.

Looking back today, I realize that football was never the destination. It was the vehicle that strengthened a friendship that has endured for more than 50 years.

A Celebration Worth Remembering

That journey found its latest chapter thousands of miles away in California.

This time, there was no referee, no scoreboard, and no winner or loser.

There were only relatives, lifelong friends, former footballers, well-wishers, and countless reasons to celebrate.

What brought us together was Mrs. Fola Olukanni’s birthday, but what filled the room was something deeper—a sense of family, gratitude, and enduring connection.

From the moment guests began arriving, the atmosphere reflected everything that makes Nigerian celebrations so memorable.

Warm embraces replaced formal greetings.

Laughter filled the room.

Old friends resumed conversations as though no time had passed.

Children, relatives, family friends, and former footballers blended naturally into one large family gathering. There was no sense of formality—only warmth and happiness.

For me, reconnecting with Segun and Femi made the occasion especially meaningful, but it quickly became clear that every guest shared a special connection with the Olukanni family.

That is one of life’s greatest blessings: to build relationships that people are willing to travel long distances to celebrate.

A Grand Entrance Worthy of the Celebrant

When the celebration officially began, all attention turned to Fola.

As is customary at many Nigerian celebrations, family and close friends gathered outside the hall to accompany the celebrants’ grand entrance.

With the familiar strains of “Igwe” by Midnight Crew filling the room, Fola and her husband, Femi, danced their way into the hall, leading a joyful procession of their children, relatives, and close friends.

The music instantly transformed the atmosphere.

Guests clapped, sang along, and danced as the procession made its way toward the centre of the dance floor.

By the time Fola and Femi reached the middle of the room, they were surrounded by relatives and friends who showered them with dollar bills in the cherished Nigerian tradition of spraying—a symbolic expression of honour, appreciation, celebration, and goodwill toward the celebrants.

Only then did the birthday ceremony continue.

As everyone gathered to sing “Happy Birthday,” the room came alive with applause, smiles, and heartfelt affection.

The birthday cake was presented amid laughter and joyful cheers, while photographs captured moments that will undoubtedly be treasured for years to come.

Soon afterward, the dance floor belonged to everyone. Young and old danced side by side, celebrating not just another birthday, but a life that had touched so many people.

The happiness in the room was genuine.

Not the kind created for photographs.

The kind created by love, family, friendship, and gratitude.

Fola: Words That Came from the Heart

One of the evening’s most memorable moments came when Fola addressed those who had gathered to celebrate with her.

With humility and visible emotion, she thanked Almighty God for His faithfulness and for the blessing of another birthday.

She expressed appreciation to her husband, whose thoughtful planning and quiet dedication had made the celebration possible, and to her children and family for their love and support.

She also acknowledged relatives, friends who had travelled from different states, and members of the local community who took time from their busy schedules to be with her.

Her remarks were simple and sincere.

The greatest gift she had received was not the decorations, music, or festivities.

It was being surrounded by people who genuinely loved her.

A Joke That Became a Memory

During her remarks, Fola surprised me by recalling a practical joke I had played only hours earlier.

While Peter and I were driving from our hotel to the Olukannis’ home, I called Femi and told him, apologetically, that I would not be able to attend the celebration after all.

There was a pause.

Then Femi replied graciously, “No, Paul, that’s okay. There will be many more celebrations in the future.”

His words were generous, but after more than fifty years of friendship, I knew him well enough to detect the disappointment in his voice.

The truth was entirely different.

Peter was sitting beside me, and we were already on our way to Femi’s house.

When we arrived, Femi had stepped out briefly to collect a few last-minute items. We asked Fola not to tell him we were there so that he could walk into the house and find us waiting.

She laughed and admitted that it was too late.

“I’ve already let the cat out of the bag,” she said. “I’ve already told him.”

Even so, one surprise remained.

Femi had no idea Peter was with me.

When he entered the house, he first saw me. Then his eyes moved toward Peter.

“Ah! Peter, you’re here too?” he exclaimed as his face lit up.

He embraced both of us with genuine joy.

As Fola retold the story to the crowd, the room erupted in laughter. Watching the smile on her face, I realized that the prank had already become part of the celebration’s lasting memory.

After more than five decades, we could still tease one another, surprise one another, and laugh together.

Sometimes, the moments people remember most are not the prepared speeches or formal photographs.

They are the spontaneous moments that remind us why certain friendships never grow old.

Femi: A Husband’s Quiet Tribute

One of the evening’s most touching moments came when Femi addressed the gathering.

With warmth and sincerity, he thanked Fola for being the love of his life since they first met in London many years ago.

As he reflected on their journey together, his gratitude was unmistakable. He thanked her for her unwavering love and support, for the beautiful children they had raised together, and for the life they had built as husband and wife.

Listening to him, I could not help but smile.

I still remember when they first met. Femi had travelled to London to visit his younger sister, Funke. We were all young men trying to find our place in the world, and I vividly remember the excitement in his voice when he told me he had met someone special.

Decades later, that young romance had grown into a beautiful family, surrounded by children, relatives, lifelong friends, and well-wishers gathered to celebrate a remarkable milestone.

Femi also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to everyone who had travelled to share the occasion.

He thanked his older brother, Segun and his wife, Bimbo, for making the trip from Georgia; his younger sister, Funke, for flying in from London; and the many relatives and friends whose presence made the celebration even more meaningful.

One especially humbling moment came when the Master of Ceremonies recognized the former Nigerian internationals in attendance.

One by one, we were introduced and invited to stand. As our names were called, the MC briefly shared our connection to Nigerian football and invited the audience to acknowledge us.

The room responded with warm applause.

We stood, took a bow, and later posed for photographs together—a simple but meaningful moment that reminded us how football continues to connect generations of Nigerians long after our playing days have ended.

Femi also acknowledged Francis Monidafe, President of the Nigerian Ex-International Footballers Association in America, thanking him for representing our football family on such a special occasion.

Sometimes love is expressed through speeches.

Sometimes it is expressed through actions.

That evening, it was expressed through both.

Old Friends, New Memories

The celebration also became a reunion for many familiar faces.

Francis Monidafe travelled from North Carolina in his capacity as President of the Nigerian Ex-International Footballers Association (NEIFA) in America. His presence reflected the fellowship that continues to unite former Nigerian internationals, regardless of where life has taken them.

It was equally wonderful to reconnect with Fred Ilesanmi, who travelled from Illinois, and Peter Nosegbe and Mr. Obemiasor Abebe, who made the trip from Georgia. Their presence added yet another layer of warmth to a gathering already filled with family, friendship, and shared memories.

Looking around the room, it became difficult to distinguish where friendship ended and family began.

After more than 50 years, perhaps there was no longer any difference.

A Reunion Across Four Decades

Another unexpected joy was reconnecting with Funke, Femi’s younger sister, who travelled from London with her family.

It had been more than four decades since we last saw one another, yet the years quickly melted away.

The laughter came easily as Funke, Segun, Femi, and Fola began reminiscing about their late mother.

They fondly recalled the affectionate way she pronounced my surname, and treasured memories came flooding back.

For a brief moment, it felt as though she was present in spirit, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces through the memories she had left behind.

No itinerary could have planned that moment, and no photograph could fully capture it.

Sometimes, the most memorable part of a celebration is not the music or the speeches, but the stories that reconnect us with the people who shaped our lives.

Life’s Greatest Victory

As the evening drew to a close, I reflected on the journey that had brought us there.

From neighbourhood football fields in Lagos to Principals’ Cup battles, National Bank, the Flying Eagles, Leventis United, opportunities in the United States, and finally a birthday celebration in California.

Very few friendships survive that kind of journey.

Ours did.

As footballers, we once measured success by victories, championships, medals, and international appearances.

Those achievements will always have their place in history.

But life’s greatest victories are measured differently.

They are measured by friendships that endure, families who welcome you as one of their own, and memories that become more valuable with time.

Mrs. Fola Olukanni’s birthday reminded us that the finest celebrations are not measured by decorations or music, but by the people gathered in one room.

As I boarded my flight home, I realized I was not carrying souvenirs.

I was carrying memories.

The friendships that began on the football fields of Lagos more than 50 years ago are still thriving today.

In the end, that may be the greatest victory of all.

Author’s Note

The events described in this article are drawn from my firsthand experiences and documented football history. While some private moments have been intentionally omitted out of respect for lifelong friendships and family privacy, every event included serves the story and has been presented with accuracy, integrity, and respect.

As a writer, I believe that not every memory belongs in print. Some are meant to remain private. Preserving history also means respecting the trust of those who have shared life’s journey with us.

Share Note

If this story rekindled memories of school days, football, family gatherings, or lifelong friendships, please share it with others who value the people and experiences that shape our lives.

The greatest treasures in life are often the relationships we preserve.

Paul Lucky Okoku

FIFA Legend | CAF Africa Cup of Nations Silver Medalist | WAFU Nations Cup Gold Medalist | Former Nigeria Flying Eagles Vice-Captain & Super Eagles International | Football Analyst | Founder & CEO, Greater Tomorrow Children’s Foundation (GTCF)