Ashiru: Reputation, Integrity Are Nigeria’s Missing Leadership Assets

As Nigeria grapples with governance challenges, weak public communication and declining public trust in institutions, former Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbola Ashiru, believes the country must return to the fundamentals of leadership: integrity, reputation and effective communication. In this interview with Sunday Ehigiator, the Convener of the Duke’s Masterclass speaks on why the initiative was conceived, why decision-makers must embrace global best practices, the importance of strategic crisis management, and why he believes ministers should do more to communicate government policies and achievements. Excerpts.

You have worked in banking, government and investment management. How have those experiences shaped your leadership philosophy?

My upbringing played a major role. My father always encouraged us to be confident. He told us never to feel intimidated by anyone, regardless of where we found ourselves. He also taught us that whatever we did, we should strive to create a niche for ourselves. Throughout my career, I have tried to live by those principles.

Whether I was in banking, government or investment management, integrity remained my guiding principle. People who worked with me know that I believe in teamwork. I don’t believe leadership is about one person. You must consult people. You must carry people along. You must listen. No one has a monopoly on knowledge. Those principles have helped me throughout my career.

What leadership qualities do you consider most important?

Integrity comes first, then teamwork, consultation, humility. Leadership is not about building a personal empire or seeking public praise. It is about serving people. It is about creating value. When I was in government, I never made decisions based on personal interest. I always asked myself whether the decision would benefit the people. That approach earned me respect because people knew I wasn’t pursuing personal gain. Even today, many people I worked with still relate to me because relationships built on trust last beyond public office.

You often refer to integrity as the foundation of leadership. Why?

This is because without integrity, leadership eventually collapses. People may admire your intelligence. They may admire your energy. But if they cannot trust your character, those other qualities become meaningless.

Integrity influences every decision you make. It determines how you treat people. It determines whether you keep your promises. It determines whether people are willing to follow you. Leadership is ultimately about trust. And trust is built on integrity.

You have also spoken about declining values in society. Is that a major concern for you?

Very much so. Nigeria needs to return to strong values. We need honesty. We need discipline. We need accountability. Corruption is not only about stealing money. It is also about abandoning ethical standards. When people stop doing the right thing simply because no one is watching, society begins to deteriorate. That is why value reorientation is so important.

If you had the opportunity to advise President Bola Tinubu directly, what would you tell him?

The first thing I would say is that his team must communicate more effectively. Government communication should not rest on the shoulders of the President alone. Every minister should become the face of his or her ministry. Every ministry should regularly explain what it is doing, the challenges it is facing and the progress it is making. People appreciate transparency. When citizens understand what the government is doing, they are more likely to support reforms, even when those reforms are difficult. Communication is not an optional responsibility; it is part of governance. The President has appointed capable people. Those people must also speak to Nigerians and carry them along. Today, information travels faster than ever before. Unfortunately, false information also travels very quickly. Social media has changed the communication landscape completely. Artificial Intelligence has made it even easier for people to create stories that are not true. That is why governments and organisations must become more proactive.

If you fail to communicate, someone else will communicate for you. And once misinformation gains ground, correcting it becomes much more difficult. Communication has therefore become one of the most important responsibilities of leadership.

Beyond communication, what other challenges should Nigerian leaders pay attention to?

Leadership must become more responsive. People expect leaders to act quickly during difficult situations. Whether it is insecurity, economic hardship or any other crisis, citizens want to know that their leaders understand what they are going through. They also want reassurance that solutions are being pursued. Leadership is not only about making decisions. It is also about giving people confidence.

Confidence comes from honesty, transparency and consistency. These are qualities that every leader should cultivate.

What inspired the Duke’s Masterclass, and what vision drives the initiative?

The Duke’s Masterclass was conceived to educate people on how things should be done. As the name implies, a masterclass represents the highest level of learning. The idea is to expose people, particularly decision-makers, to best practices that have worked across the world. When you look at the faculty we have assembled, you will understand what we are trying to achieve. We have people like Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a veteran diplomat, former Commonwealth Secretary-General; former ministers, former advisers to British Prime Ministers and distinguished corporate leaders. These are individuals who have excelled in their chosen professions and whose experiences can help shape better leadership in Nigeria.

Initially, many masterclasses were organised for students and young professionals. While those are useful, we realised that if we truly want to change society, we also have to educate those making decisions. These are the people shaping public policy, running institutions and leading organisations. If they understand best practices and embrace them, they can transform governance and corporate leadership.

Why do you think Nigeria needs this kind of intervention now?

Nigeria has practised democracy for over two decades, but we are still struggling to get many things right. From my own experience, having served twice as Commissioner in Ogun State, I can tell you that our civil servants are highly intelligent and competent. The problem is not necessarily the people; it is often the leadership approach. If you come into government believing that you know everything and you dismiss the institutional knowledge of career officers, they will simply withdraw their cooperation. Leadership is about mutual respect. It is about collaboration and teamwork. One of the things we are trying to achieve through the Duke’s Masterclass is to encourage leaders to respect institutions, build consensus and learn from people who have practical experience. When I worked in the private sector, performance evaluation was based on what we called a 360-degree assessment. Your superiors assessed you, your colleagues assessed you, your subordinates assessed you, and you also assessed yourself. That process helped people identify their strengths and weaknesses. That is the kind of culture we need in Nigeria; a culture where people are willing to learn, improve and work together.

What distinguishes the Duke’s Masterclass from other leadership platforms?

Many platforms simply organise conferences where people make speeches and leave. That is not what we are doing. The Duke’s Masterclass is about practical learning. It is about bringing together accomplished individuals who have successfully managed governments, businesses and institutions. We are not interested in theoretical discussions. We are interested in practical solutions.

The people coming to speak have distinguished themselves in public service, diplomacy, banking, communications and business leadership. They understand what works because they have done it before. We want participants to leave with ideas they can immediately apply in their organisations.

This year’s theme focuses heavily on strategic crisis management and communication. Why did you choose that?

We chose that because communication is one of the biggest weaknesses in governance today. Our communication system is weak. Government must communicate with the people. Ministers must communicate. Heads of agencies must communicate. Commissioners must communicate. It is not the responsibility of the President alone to explain everything the government is doing.

I believe President Bola Tinubu understands the enormity of Nigeria’s challenges. He said so before assuming office. But no President can govern successfully alone. He needs his ministers, his special advisers and his appointees to communicate government policies effectively. When ministries fail to explain what they are doing, people naturally assume nothing is happening. That is why communication is so important. When I served as Commissioner, I regularly engaged the media because people deserved to know what the government was doing. Communication should never be reactive. It must be proactive.

Are you suggesting that many government officials are not communicating enough?

Exactly. Some ministers are doing very good work, but Nigerians hardly hear about it because they are not communicating effectively. Take the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, for example. People know what he is doing because he constantly engages the public. The Minister of Education has also spoken repeatedly about reforms in the education sector. That is what leadership requires.

Every ministry should explain its programmes and achievements. The President cannot possibly know every detail of what every ministry is doing. That responsibility belongs to the ministers themselves.

You have repeatedly emphasised communication. Why is it so important?

It is because if you don’t tell your own story, somebody else will tell it for you. And many times, the version they tell may not be true. Today, social media spreads information almost instantly. Artificial Intelligence has made it even easier for people to create and circulate false stories. Government therefore cannot afford to remain silent.

There should never be an information vacuum. If there is, misinformation will fill it. That is why strategic communication has become an essential part of governance.

The theme also talks about reputation management. Why do you believe reputation has become such an important asset?

Reputation has become a form of economic capital. People do business with people they trust. Investors invest where they have confidence. Governments attract partnerships when they demonstrate credibility. That is why reputation matters.

I always quote Warren Buffett, who said: “Look for three things in a person: intelligence, energy and integrity. If they don’t have the last one, don’t even bother with the first two.” That quote explains everything. Integrity is doing the right thing even when nobody is watching. If you don’t have integrity, intelligence alone cannot save you. Likewise, energy without integrity can become dangerous. That is why reputation remains the foundation of leadership.

Can reputation truly determine the success or failure of a government?

Absolutely, reputation determines whether people trust you or not. If people lose confidence in your integrity, everything else becomes difficult. Whether it is government, business or even an individual, reputation is the foundation upon which trust is built. If I don’t have a good reputation, you probably won’t be sitting here interviewing me today. Likewise, if someone doesn’t have integrity, I won’t want to be associated with that person. Reputation influences relationships, partnerships and opportunities. When we were growing up, our parents would always ask us whose child we were. They wanted us to remember that whatever we did reflected not only on ourselves but also on our families. Character mattered then, and it should still matter today. That is why I keep saying integrity is everything. If you lose your integrity, rebuilding trust becomes extremely difficult.

The theme of this year’s masterclass also addresses strategic crisis management. What lessons can Nigerian leaders learn in this regard?

One major lesson is that governments must be prepared before crises happen. Crisis management is not something you start thinking about after a problem has occurred. It requires planning, coordination and effective communication.

Our response time to many national issues is often too slow. During crises, people are anxious. They want accurate information quickly. If the government fails to communicate promptly, rumours begin to spread, and before long, misinformation becomes accepted as truth. That is why communication must be strategic. It must be timely, factual and reassuring. We have seen situations where security agencies handled sensitive operations quietly and professionally without unnecessary leakages. That is how crisis management should work. At the same time, once it is appropriate, the government should communicate clearly with citizens so they understand what is happening. Leadership requires balancing operational confidentiality with public accountability.

You have suggested that ministers should communicate more effectively. Why do you think this is so important?

This is because the government belongs to the people. Citizens deserve to know what is being done with their resources and in their name. Every ministry has projects, reforms and programmes. If ministers keep quiet, people naturally conclude that nothing is happening. The President cannot be expected to explain every policy implemented by every ministry. That is why ministers were appointed in the first place. When I served as Commissioner, I made it a point of duty to interact with the media regularly. I explained what we were doing because communication builds confidence. Unfortunately, many public officials underestimate the importance of communication. Good governance is not just about implementing policies. It is also about ensuring the public understands those policies.

The Duke’s Masterclass will be held in both Abuja and London. Why did you choose those locations?

Abuja is the seat of government. If you want to influence governance, you have to engage policymakers where they are. The program is set to be held in Abuja on October 22, 2026, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, and in London in 2027

We don’t want anyone saying they could not participate because they had to travel to Lagos. We are taking the conversation directly to Abuja because that is where many of the decision-makers are. London serves another purpose. Britain influenced many of Nigeria’s public institutions. Our civil service, for example, was modelled after the British system. We also have distinguished Nigerians and international experts in the United Kingdom who possess valuable experience that can benefit our country. Holding sessions in London allows us to engage those experts while also exposing participants to global perspectives. Ultimately, the recommendations from both sessions will be documented and made available as practical contributions to governance.

Why did you decide on a closed-door executive format instead of a large public conference?

Because we are looking for quality engagement, not just numbers. A large audience sometimes makes meaningful discussions difficult. People come, listen, applaud and leave. We want something different. We are bringing together a carefully selected group of leaders from government, business and the private sector.

When you have a smaller audience made up of people who can actually influence policy and decision-making, conversations become more honest and productive. Participants are free to ask difficult questions, challenge ideas and contribute practical solutions. The objective is not simply to organise another conference. The objective is to produce outcomes.

What informed your selection of the faculty?

Credibility, experience, and integrity played major factors. Every member of the faculty has distinguished himself or herself professionally. We have respected diplomats, economists, communications experts, corporate executives and former public office holders. These are not people speaking from theory. They are speaking from experience. For example, we have Chief Emeka Anyaoku, whose contributions to diplomacy are globally recognised. We have Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the immediate past Vice President of Ghana and an accomplished economist. We have distinguished communications professionals, senior business executives and international advisers. Participants deserve to learn from people who have already succeeded in the areas they are discussing.

What impact do you hope the Duke’s Masterclass will have over the next five years?

My vision is for the Duke’s Masterclass to become a force to be reckoned with, not just in Nigeria but across Africa. In another five years, I want governments, corporate organisations and institutions to look forward to the recommendations and communiqués that come from this platform. I want it to become a respected reference point for leadership, governance and institutional excellence. Years ago, when people wanted to assess the financial health of organisations, they relied on ratings from agencies like Augusto. In the same way, I want the Duke’s Masterclass to evolve into a platform whose recommendations carry weight because they are based on experience, integrity and best practice. Ultimately, we want to get to a point where governments themselves seek our input, not because we are criticising them, but because we are adding value to governance and nation-building.

How do you intend to achieve that vision?

Consistency is very important. This is not an event that should happen once and disappear. We want it to become an institution. Every edition should produce practical recommendations that governments, businesses and institutions can implement. We also want to continue bringing together people who have distinguished themselves globally. When participants interact with leaders who have managed countries, multinational organisations and successful businesses, they gain perspectives they ordinarily would not have. Knowledge shared in the right environment has the power to transform institutions. That is what we are trying to achieve.

Finally, what should participants expect from this year’s Duke Masterclass?

They should expect to learn from some of the finest minds in leadership, governance, diplomacy and business. Our faculty members are people with unblemished records who have achieved remarkable success in their respective fields.

Participants will gain practical knowledge that they can apply in government, business and public service. More importantly, they will become part of a growing movement that is committed to promoting excellence, integrity and good governance. The Duke’s Masterclass is not a talking shop. We are not organising it simply to criticise the government. Our objective is to add value. Every Nigerian should ask one important question: “What am I doing to make my country better?” That is the spirit behind this initiative.

If every leader begins to put integrity before personal interest, if every public servant communicates honestly with the people, and if every institution embraces best practices, Nigeria will become a stronger nation.

That is the future we are working towards, and that is why the Duke’s Masterclass is so important.