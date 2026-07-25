Osun 2026: Senator Ajagunla’s Return To PDP Timely, Patriotic, Says Osun PDP Chairman 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday praised the decision taken by the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla, to return to the party, describing his decision as a courageous, patriotic and timely homecoming.

It would be recalled that early this year Senator Ajagunla who was one of the chieftains of PDP defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) citing personal reasons for his actions.

In a statement issued on behalf of the National Leadership of the PDP under the Chairmanship of Hon. Abrahman Mohammed and the Osun State Working Committee, the Osun State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Sunday Bisi, said Senator Ajagunla’s return further validates the fact that the PDP remains the natural political home for progressive-minded political actors whose overriding interest is the welfare and development of the people.

According to Bisi, the Senator’s decision to retrace his steps from the troubled APC is another clear indication that the opposition party has become increasingly inhospitable and inhabitable to men and women of conscience, having substituted democratic ideals with greed, deception, internal oppression and the pursuit of narrow personal interests.

“It is with immense joy that I welcome our brother, Distinguished Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunla, back to his political family. His return is not only a positive development to us but reassuring to thousands of our members and supporters who have remained steadfast in their belief that truth will always prevail over political expediency.

“On behalf of the National Leadership of our great party under Hon Abrahman Mohammed and the Osun State Working Committee, I congratulate Senator Ajagunla for taking this bold and well-considered decision. His homecoming has just further reinforced the growing confidence that sincere politicians are rediscovering the PDP as the only platform founded on justice, inclusion and genuine service to the people.”

Bisi further noted that Senator Ajagunla’s return comes with even greater significance as he remains the Peoples Democratic Party’s Senatorial candidate for Osun Central Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

He said the development not only restores one of the party’s foremost political assets to its fold but also strengthens the PDP’s strategic preparations for future electoral contests.

He expressed confidence that the Senator’s experience, grassroots appeal and history as a symbol of a traditional political and cultural dynasty would further enhance the collective quest for good governance and democratic consolidation in Osun State.

According to the Osun PDP Chairman, “it could not have been a mere coincidence that Hon. Rabiu Adesina, member representing Iwo State Constituency, earlier fled the APC after a bloody nose stint and that Senator Ajagunla has now followed the same path, saying discerning politicians with grassroots-driven history have continued to realise that the APC has little regard for loyalty, sacrifice or democratic values.

“If the APC were truly populated by democrats committed to public service, respected leaders and elected representatives would not be abandoning the party in succession after initial bait of deceit. Unfortunately, it has become a platform where loyalty is rewarded with neglect, sincerity is met with hostility and those who genuinely desire development for the people are pushed aside.

“The unfortunate reality is that many who left the PDP for the APC have now come to appreciate the difference between politics of service and politics of self-interest. We have consistently maintained that the APC operates a use-and-discard culture, and events have continued to vindicate that position.”

The PDP state chairman however urged other well-meaning politicians who left the party without any justifiable cause to emulate Ajagunla by returning home before they too become victims of the same politics of abandonment and betrayal that has become synonymous with the APC.

“There is no honour in remaining on a sinking ship. Those who genuinely have the interest of Osun State at heart should summon the courage to retrace their steps. Our doors remain open to all patriots who are prepared to join hands in building a more prosperous Osun.”

Bisi described Ajagunla’s return as coming at a critical period when all genuine stakeholders must unite behind the re-election of His Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, whose people-oriented and revolutionary transformation of Osun State has earned widespread acceptance across political, religious and social divides.

“I warmly welcome Senator Ajagunla back home and urge him to immediately settle into the task before us, which is to mobilise support for the overwhelming re-election of Governor Ademola Adeleke on the platform of the Accord. This is a collective project that has received the full endorsement and support of the Osun PDP in the overriding interest of continuity, stability and sustained development, following the unfortunate leadership crisis that prevented the Governor’s renomination on the PDP platform.

“Together, we shall consolidate the unprecedented achievements already recorded by Governor Adeleke and ensure that the people of Osun continue to enjoy purposeful, transparent and compassionate governance.”

Bisi concluded by assuring Ajagunla and all returning members of equal opportunities, mutual respect and a conducive atmosphere to contribute meaningfully towards the continued progress of Osun State and the success of the Governor Adeleke re-election project.