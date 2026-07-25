Olawepo-Hashim Launches Movement, Says Workers Hold Key to Nigeria’s Renewal

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Accord Party and Co-Chairman of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR), Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has declared that Nigeria cannot be renewed without its workers, describing organised labour as the indispensable force for rebuilding the country’s democracy and restoring accountable governance.

Olawepo-Hashim made the declaration at the formal launch of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR) in the Federal Capital Territory, held at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Labour House, Abuja, in collaboration with the NLC FCT Council.

The event brought together labour coordinators from affiliate unions, labour leaders and democratic stakeholders to inaugurate the movement in the FCT and mobilise support for a nationwide campaign for democratic renewal, responsible leadership and National restoration.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Kamaldeen Adebayo Sanni, Olawepo-Hashim said workers must no longer be seen merely as voters during elections but as equal partners in governance, policy formulation and National development.

“Nigeria cannot be renewed without its workers. Workers are not just voters; they are nation builders. They must become equal partners in governance, policy making and national development,” he declared.

He outlined the Movement’s priorities, including expanding economic opportunities through entrepreneurship, technology, vocational skills and agricultural value chains; improving access to quality education and digital literacy; strengthening affordable healthcare; protecting citizens through institutional reforms; and promoting leadership based on competence, integrity and merit.

He also reaffirmed his confidence in the rule of law despite the ongoing legal proceedings concerning his emergence as the Accord Party’s presidential candidate, urging supporters to remain peaceful, law abiding and committed to democratic principles.

Earlier, Chairman of the NLC FCT Council, Comrade Stephen Nnabayi, welcomed participants and described the launch as timely, noting that Nigeria is facing enormous socio economic and political challenges requiring organised labour to once again assume a leading role in defending democracy, protecting workers’ rights and advancing good governance.

He commended the leadership of the Movement for Democratic Renewal for partnering with organised labour to build a broad coalition for national transformation.

Presenting the vision of the Movement, Comrade Nanman Philemon Kash explained that MDR was established as a broad national coalition committed to democratic accountability, responsible leadership, transparency, social justice, workers’ political participation, youth and women inclusion, national unity and people centred economic reforms.

She said the Movement seeks to reconnect citizens with governance and promote ethical leadership capable of restoring confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Also speaking, Olawepo-Hashim’s Legal Adviser, Mr. Chukwunyere Akwiti, emphasised that respect for the rule of law remains fundamental to democratic stability, urging Nigerians to strengthen confidence in constitutional institutions and judicial processes.

The Director General of the Hashim Grassroots Mobilisation Movement, Pastor Ayinla Samuel, called for sustained grassroots mobilisation, saying meaningful democratic change must be driven from communities, workplaces and polling units across the country rather than from political elites alone.

A major highlight of the launch was an interactive session during which labour leaders identified rising living costs, unemployment, insecurity, weak democratic institutions, electoral reforms, declining workers’ influence in governance and poor political accountability as major national concerns.

Participants unanimously agreed that Nigeria has reached a defining moment requiring democratic renewal, stronger institutions and greater participation by workers in shaping public policy and national leadership.

The launch concluded with a renewed commitment by the Movement for Democratic Renewal and the Nigeria Labour Congress to deepen collaboration in mobilising Nigerians around democratic reforms, accountable governance, social justice and national renewal.