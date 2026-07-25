Adeleke Campaign Urges UK, Global Observers to Closely Monitor Osun Poll

.Says August 15 election will test Nigeria’s democratic credibility ahead of 2027

.Accord receives daily Influx of APC defectors across Osun, claims party’s campaign council

Alex Enumah, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC), the campaign organisation of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, yesterday appealed to the United Kingdom, international observer missions and civil society organisations to closely monitor the August 15 governorship election.

It also reiterated its confidence in the chance of Governor Adeleke winning the governorship election in Osun, noting that the daily influx of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the Accord is a pointer to where the people stand as far as the upcoming election is concerned.

The Imole Campaign Council warned that the outcome would serve as a critical test of Nigeria’s democratic institutions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The TICC stated this after submitting a petition to the British High Commission in Abuja.

The council alleged that the Nigeria Police Force in Osun State had become compromised and called for heightened international scrutiny to ensure the conduct of a free, fair and credible election.

Addressing journalists, the council’s spokesperson, Mr. Pelumi Olajengbesi, a legal practitioner, described the forthcoming governorship poll as one whose credibility would have implications beyond Osun State.

He said it would reflect the country’s readiness to conduct transparent elections in 2027.

According to him, the council’s petition to the British High Commission was prompted by concerns over the conduct of security agencies in the state, particularly the police.

Olajengbesi said, “The coming election in Osun State is important to Nigeria and the entire world. It is a major test of the integrity of INEC, a major test of the integrity of the Inspector-General of Police and, beyond that, a major test of the integrity of our institutions to know if we are prepared enough to conduct free, fair and credible elections ahead of the 2027 general election.”

He alleged that the Osun State Police Command had compromised its neutrality, accusing the Commissioner of Police of acting in a partisan manner.

He said, “We are very concerned because the police in Osun State are completely compromised. The current Commissioner of Police is acting in a partisan manner and working for a political party.

This should not be happening in a country that prides itself as a democracy,” he alleged.

He urged the federal government, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and members of the international community to ensure that voters were allowed to exercise their franchise without intimidation or interference.

He said, “We are using this opportunity to call on the international community and the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that the election in Osun State is free and fair.

“The people of Osun State must be allowed to go to the polls and vote for the candidate of their choice,” he said.

The campaign council also called on the Inspector-General of Police to redeploy the Osun State Commissioner of Police before the election, alleging that the command had failed to respond effectively to incidents of political violence.

Olajengbesi claimed that several killings and attacks allegedly linked to political activities had not been properly investigated, while those responsible had not been brought to justice.

He further alleged that some individuals had recently taken control of motor parks in the state in a bid to influence election logistics, accusing the police of failing to intervene.

“The Inspector General of Police must ensure that neutral and professional police officers are deployed to Osun State to guarantee a credible election. This election will be monitored globally, and Nigeria’s democracy is under serious scrutiny,” he stated.

Olajengbesi maintained that the campaign council was not seeking any preferential treatment for Governor Adeleke but was only demanding strict compliance with the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

“We are not asking anyone to favour Governor Ademola Adeleke. We are simply asking that the election be conducted in line with the Constitution and the Electoral Act so that the people can freely choose their governor,” he added.

Meanwhile, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbe, the Spokesperson of The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) while speaking in Osogbo, stressed that democracy is a game of numbers, and the reality in Osun today is that Governor Adeleke is the choice of the people.

He said, “While the people are daily professing their acceptance for Governor Adeleke by aligning with his re-election bid, the Osun APC is busy promoting violence and terrorising the people. “

He noted that as a campaign, “we maintain that winning support should be voluntarily not coerced through threat or force. If the people are rejecting the APC, it is because it failed them in the past and they cannot trust it with their leadership.

“We expect the APC to reflect on its past misdeed, show remorse and apologise to the people. Thinking it can Lord itself on the people through violence has no place in a democracy, and we strongly reject these armstrong tactics that try to usurp the power of the people to make their choice freely.

“The support for Governor Adeleke is rooted in performance and no amount of violence or threat will dissuade it. Across Osun, the people appreciate what Governor Adeleke has done so far and want the good work to continue.

“We appreciate the overwhelming confidence of the people, which has now extended to APC members, who are now daily joining the movement to sustain the progress Osun is witnessing under Governor Adeleke.

“Our campaign sincerely appreciates Osun people for their courage and support so far, and enjoins them to remain strong and refuse to surrender to violence. Governor Adeleke has shown that government can actually work for the people and they must come out in large numbers to cast their ballots to ensure that the good work extends into another four years.”

The Osun State governorship election is scheduled for August 15, with Adeleke seeking a second term in office.