2027: CSO Moves to Strengthen Citizens’ Participation, Launches iReportINEC Platform 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A civil group, the Tap Initiative for Citizens Development, in its bid to encourage citizens participation as well as deepen electoral accountability has introduced a digital platform for the monitoring and reporting elections.

The platform, iReportINEC, launched in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), and the National Election Accountability Consortium (NEAC), is designed to enhance citizen participation, promote electoral transparency, and strengthen accountability within Nigeria’s electoral system.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of Tap Initiative for Citizens Development, Mr. Mbasekei Martin Obono, observed that the platform marks an important milestone in the effort towards deepening democratic governance by providing citizens with an accessible and secure platform to report electoral issues, monitor the implementation of electoral reforms, and engage constructively with the electoral process.

He said, “iReportINEC is an innovative civic technology platform that enables citizens to document and report electoral incidents, complaints, and observations throughout the electoral cycle. The platform allows users to submit reports on issues such as voter registration challenges, election-day irregularities, campaign violations, electoral violence, vote-buying, and other concerns that may affect the integrity of elections.”