Sanwo-Olu, Media Leaders Harp on Credible 2027 Polls, Celebrate Jakande’s Enduring Legacy

Sunday Ehigiator





Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, media executives, academics and democracy advocates, recently, paid tributes to the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the first civilian governor of Lagos State and pioneer President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), while calling for reforms and stronger collaboration among stakeholders to guarantee credible elections in 2027.



The occasion was the fourth edition of the Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos, with the theme, ‘The Media, INEC, Voters and the Path to Credible Elections’.



The event attracted publishers, editors, journalists, students, academics and other stakeholders who reflected on Jakande’s enduring contributions to journalism, governance and Nigeria’s democratic development.



Represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, Governor Sanwo-Olu described Jakande as an embodiment of integrity, professionalism and selfless service whose life continues to inspire both journalists and political office holders.



According to him, Jakande demonstrated that journalism remains one of the strongest foundations for effective leadership.



“Jakande is a lesson to all of us. He was loyal to the people of Lagos and loyal to journalism.



“He demonstrated that journalists are not only good writers and broadcasters but can also become excellent administrators and outstanding public servants.



“Journalism prepares people for leadership. Jakande showed us that if you make a journalist a soldier, he will be a better soldier. If you make a journalist a governor, he will be a better governor.”



Sanwo-Olu also expressed concern over the increasing spread of fake news and misinformation, warning that the proliferation of smartphones should not be mistaken for journalism.



He noted that while established media organisations invest huge resources in gathering and verifying news, digital platforms continue to benefit financially from their content without adequate compensation.



“I urge the media to work with the federal government to ensure that Big Tech companies fairly compensate media organisations for the value they derive from their content.



“Without financial sustainability, media organisations will struggle to continue performing their democratic responsibilities.”



Speaking earlier, President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba, said the annual memorial lecture was instituted to preserve and celebrate Jakande’s outstanding contributions to journalism, public service and governance.



“For those who may be unfamiliar with its origins, this lecture series was established in honour of the iconic journalist, statesman, politician and former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, in recognition of his remarkable contributions to journalism, public service and governance.”



He recalled that Jakande and other eminent editors founded the Guild in 1961 during a period of political instability and economic uncertainty.



“When he and his colleagues founded the Guild in 1961, they did so in response to challenges similar to those confronting us today.



“Then, as now, the nation faced political uncertainty and economic difficulties, both of which had profound implications for the media.”



According to Anaba, the Guild has remained faithful to Jakande’s ideals by providing principled leadership and shaping national discourse.



He noted that the theme of the 2026 memorial lecture reflected Jakande’s lifelong commitment to democracy, accountability and responsible governance.



“The lecture offers us another opportunity to interrogate the challenges confronting Nigeria’s electoral process and identify practical solutions for strengthening our democracy.”



Anaba also introduced the guest lecturer, Prof. Sylvester Odion Akhaine of the Department of Political Science, Lagos State University, describing him as a distinguished scholar and pro-democracy advocate whose contributions to democratic discourse remain widely respected.



Delivering the memorial lecture, Prof. Akhaine said Nigeria’s democratic future depends on stronger collaboration among the media, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), voters and other critical stakeholders.



He warned that the country’s political environment remains characterised by anti-democratic tendencies that continue to weaken citizens’ participation.



“The political setting is full of illiberal practices leading to a consequent de-empowerment of the citizens.



“All stakeholders, the media, INEC, voters and the general populace have a role to play.”



He charged journalists to remain faithful to truth and constitutional responsibility in the build-up to the 2027 elections. “The media must stand by the truth.”



Quoting Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, Akhaine stressed that the media has a constitutional obligation to promote accountability.



“In stating that the media should ‘uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people’, it has provided it with a progressive and popular ideology.



“Fidelity to this ideological prescription is desirable. This should be the media’s beacon as we navigate the build-up to the 2027 general elections.”



On the role of the electoral umpire, he said INEC must continue to deepen reforms that would enhance public confidence in elections.



“INEC has its constitutional role carved out for it, managing the elections in credible ways.”



While acknowledging reforms such as electronic transmission of results, electronic voting initiatives and placing the Commission’s funding on first-line charge, he argued that more structural reforms were necessary.



“The Uwais Panel report was more futuristic. The appointive power should be removed from the executive and placed in the parliament of representatives of the people.”



Akhaine equally advocated sustained voter education to curb vote-buying and encourage informed participation.



“The voters require continuing education to enhance their capacity for informed choice in ways that undermine the tendency to succumb to financial inducement of unscrupulous politicians.”



Expressing optimism about Nigeria’s democratic future, he said, “If these critical stakeholders play their role, it is my conviction that Nigerian democratic train would be steered on the right course.”



Chairman of the occasion and former INEC National Commissioner for the South-west, Prof. Lai Olorode, commended the Nigerian Guild of Editors for sustaining the memorial lecture and described the theme as timely.



According to him, discussions about credible elections must also prioritise election security.



“The media has an important role in correcting misconceptions about service in government.



“However, while discussing credible elections, we should also remember the importance of election security. Without security, credible elections cannot take place.



“Nigeria remains our only country. We must all work together to strengthen it.



“I also thank the Nigerian Guild of Editors for continuing to honour Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s legacy.



“We should celebrate those who have genuinely served Nigeria and avoid criminalising public service.”



With the Osun governorship election and the 2027 general elections approaching, Olorode appealed to journalists to exercise restraint in their reporting.



“But I appeal to everyone, especially the media, not to unnecessarily run the country down. Doing so can create panic and chaos.”



In his vote of thanks, son of the late elder statesman, Deji Jakande, expressed appreciation to the Guild for keeping alive his father’s legacy through the annual lecture.



He said the family remained committed to preserving Jakande’s enduring values.



“We appreciate the Nigerian Guild of Editors for this honour. As a family, we will continue to uphold our father’s record of integrity and service.”



The event was attended by veteran journalist and founder of Vanguard newspaper, Sam Amuka, alongside senior editors, publishers, media executives, academics, students and other stakeholders in Nigeria’s media and democratic space.