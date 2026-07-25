KGIRS Begins Sensitisation on New Tax Laws

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of efforts to create awareness, the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS) has launched a fresh phase of its taxpayer sensitisation campaign on the new tax laws, engaging stakeholders in the Kogi Central Senatorial District as part of efforts to boost compliance and deepen public understanding of the reforms.

The town-hall meeting marks the commencement of a statewide rollout of the initiative, which is expected to extend to the remaining two senatorial districts.

The engagement provided a platform for taxpayers and stakeholders to interact directly with the tax authority, seek clarification on the reforms, and raise concerns affecting their businesses and livelihoods.

Speaking at the forum in Okene, Kogi Central senatorial district on Thursday, the Executive Chairman of KGIRS, Dr. Sule Salihu Enehe, represented by the Director of Legal Services, Abubakar-Aliyu Bala, described taxation as a long-standing pillar of civilisation, stressing its critical role in national development.

He noted that the Service has fully embraced the provisions of the new tax laws, particularly those aimed at eliminating multiple taxation, supporting small business owners, and bridging the gap between tax administration and low-income earners.

According to him, KGIRS remains committed to promoting economic growth through a fair and inclusive tax system guided by the principle of “taxing prosperity, not poverty.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue, Dr. Rahman Nasir Ichanyi, explained that the reforms were designed to eliminate illegal roadblock revenue collection, reduce multiple taxation, and establish a clear framework for tax administration between the government and taxpayers.

He assured participants that their concerns would be relayed to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for prompt attention and possible intervention.

In her presentation, the Director of MDAs at KGIRS, Hajia Hassanat Salawu, provided a comprehensive breakdown of the new tax laws and addressed questions from participants during an interactive session.

The meeting attracted representatives of various associations and taxpayers from diverse ethnic backgrounds, including Ebira, Igbo, Yoruba, and Hausa communities.

During the session, stakeholders in the informal sector expressed concerns over erratic electricity supply and poor infrastructure, noting that these challenges hinder business growth and limit their capacity to generate revenue.

They urged the government to urgently address the issues, emphasizing that improved power supply and infrastructure would enhance productivity, enable business expansion, and increase contributions to the state’s revenue base.

The sensitisation campaign is expected to continue across the state, as KGIRS intensifies efforts to promote awareness, dialogue, and compliance with the new tax laws among individuals and businesses.