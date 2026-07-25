Igbo Community in Japan Advised to be Good Ambassadors As South-east Monarchs Confer Title on Onyendu Umeh

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Leader of the Igbo community in Japan, Onyendu Chris Brown Umeh (a.k.a Ala Na’zu Nwa) has advised the Igbos in that country to always be good ambassadors of Ndigbo by ensuring that they live in harmony with their host country as well as engaging in productive ventures that would promote unity and progress of both countries.

Umeh, who was yesterday conferred with the title of ‘Onyendu Ndigbo of Japan’ (Traditional leader of Igbo community in Japan) by the South East Council of Traditional Rulers (SECTR) ably led by HRM Eze (Dr.) E.C. Okeke (CFR, JP), who is also the Chairman of Imo State Council of traditional rulers based on the recommendation of the Committee on the Regularisation of Igbo Diaspora Traditional Title and Leadership (CRIDTTL), a body set up by the council with the aim to regulate the titles of Igbo leaders in the Diaspora held at the palace of Imo State council of traditional rulers, Owerri.

Umeh a native of Ezinifitte in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, described the honour as a wonderful endorsement of his effort in uniting the Igbo community in Japan as well as recognising his modest role in the development of his community and the South east at large.

He maintained that the honour would spur him to do more, adding that he will not take it for granted or disappoint Ndigbo in general for the privilege done to him.

According to him, “this is a wonderful development and a way to unite our people in the Diaspora. This honour will add more value to the existing unity among the Igbos in the Diaspora and I am very happy and will not disappoint them. I am proud to be an Igbo man. I promise I can use everything I have to work for Ndigbo.

“My advice to the Igbos everywhere they are is that we must come together. We should remember our home, which is where we come from instead of running away from our ancestral enclave. We need to come back home to help and develop our place.”

He decried the xenophobia that is present happening in South African as a regrettable moment for the people of Igbos, adding that if those been chased away from that country do not have a home of their own, it would spell doom for them, and hence it is advisable to remember home always.

Umeh thanked the South East Council of traditional Rulers and the Committee on the Regularisation of Igbo Diaspora Traditional Title and Leadership for being thorough in the selection of credible people as leaders of Igbo communities in the respective countries and areas they live.

“This is the time all of us in the Diaspora should come and assist the Igwes (traditional rulers) to keep peace and develop our Igboland. Our people outside Nigeria should come together to fashion out on how to develop our place. We are the Ambassadors of our people anywhere we are, so our work is to ensure peaceful existence between our people in the Diaspora and their host communities as well as to ensure we assist the traditional rulers in Igboland to fight insecurity, poverty, bring development to our land,” he said.