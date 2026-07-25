Bauchi ACReSAL Recommits To Strict Supervision Of Flood, Erosion Control Project 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Project Management Unit (SPMU) of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project has reiterated commitment to ensure strict supervision of the ongoing multi billion Naira flood and erosion control project.

THISDAY reports that the project is spanning through different locations and communities from Tsohon Kamfani to Gwallagan Mayaka of Bauchi metropolis.

The State Project Coordinator (SPC), Dr. Ibrahim Kabir stated this yesterday during a brief handover ceremony of two brand-new Toyota Hilux supervision vehicles to the SPMU Engineering team and the project’s supervisory firm, Harmony Envi Plan Limited, where critical project matters were discussed.

The SPC stated that the importance of the supervision exercise is to ensure engineering designs are accurately implemented, strict adherence to the bill of quantity and specification, prevent unauthorised alteration.

He stressed that the supervision exercise will also ensure adherence to safeguard protocols and protection of the communities along the corridors of the project to avoid unnecessary hazards in the project’s site.

While receiving the vehicles, the Managing Director of Harmony Envi Plan Limited expressed gratitude for the presentation.

He assured the SPMU that his firm would maintain the vehicles properly and utilize them strictly for their intended purpose.

He also urged the contracting firm to cooperate fully to foster a diligent and harmonious working relationship throughout the project’s execution period.

The Tsohon Kamfani to Gwallagan Mayaka intervention project is designed to tackle the long-standing flooding and erosion issues affecting multiple communities.

The project is expected to restore approximately 9,842 hectares of degraded land and safeguard over 213,000 residents.