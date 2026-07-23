Atiku’s Allegations on Service-wide Vote Are Mischievous, APC Fires Back at Ex-VP

• Says he’s haunted by ghost of his sordid

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the recent allegation by former Vice President Atiku Abubbakar that the 2026 budgetary Service-Wide Vote (SWV) was set aside to fund President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 reelection campaign as mischievous.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, in a statement yesterday, said beyond the headline allegation, Atiku did not advance any facts to verify his sensational claim.

He stressed that the allegation was based purely on conjecture and calculated to inflame, mislead, and distract Nigerians from the visible and steady progress recorded under Tinubu’s administration.

Morka noted that the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was haunted by the ghost of his sordid.

He added: “You would think that a former Vice President, a man with the longest-standing ambition to be president of Nigeria, would understand the concept and instrument of a “Service-Wide Vote”, an elementary principle of public finance.

“A Service-Wide Vote is a long-established and widely used budgetary mechanism designed to cater for government-wide obligations and unforeseen expenditures that arise after the annual budget has been passed.

“Similar contingency arrangements exist in virtually all major economies and democracies of the world. A Service-Wide Vote is not a secret fund or an illegal slush account, as Atiku has baselessly and recklessly alleged.”

Morka noted that as a serial presidential contestant, Atiku has never once articulated a clear vision or coherent plan for Nigeria’s development.

However, he said Atiku has remained a petty peddler of fake news and doomsday narratives, adding that, spewing baseless and inflammatory allegations without justification was utterly irresponsible and unbecoming of a former Vice President.

Morka said Nigerians were discerning enough to tell the difference between President Tinubu and the desperate candidates such as Atiku.

He maintained that Tinubu was busy transforming national challenges to national opportunities, and making big and unprecedented wins for our country.