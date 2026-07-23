Atiku’s Lobbyist Submits Records on Tinubu’s US Forfeiture to Trump, Congress

• US president now aware of Nigerian leader’s alleged case, says Atiku’s aide

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





A Washington-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C, has said it has started supplying US Department of Justice (DOJ) records regarding drug trafficking allegations against President Bola Tinubu to members of the Donald Trump administration, Congress, and senior congressional staff.

Von Batten-Montague-York was hired by Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in March under a 12-month, $1.2 million lobbying contract to help strengthen his reputational standing in the US, facilitate engagements with US officials and Congress, and counter what the contract describes as the Nigerian government’s lobbying narratives.

In a post on X, the firm said many within the US government were previously unaware of the DOJ’s allegations concerning Tinubu and that it intended to ensure that the complete collection of DOJ court filings, a supporting affidavit, and related federal court decisions were brought to Trump’s attention.

“Following discussions with members of the @realDonaldTrump Administration, Congress, and senior congressional staff, we began providing more than 60 pages of @TheJusticeDept documents concerning the DOJ’s allegations of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (@officialABAT) alleged involvement in a heroin trafficking investigation spanning the late 1980s and early 1990s,” the firm wrote.

It made public a document titled: “Background and Chronology of the 1993 U.S. Department of Justice Heroin-Proceeds Forfeiture Case and the 2023 FOIA Litigation Concerning Alleged Heroin Trafficking from Nigeria to the United States Involving Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the current President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to the document circulated by the firm, the US department of justice held that a Nigeria-based heroin trafficking organisation imported white heroin into the United States and transported it from Nigeria to Chicago, where it was distributed through the organisation’s members and associates.

The individuals identified in the government’s allegations, in United States v. Funds in Account No. 263226700 et al., No. 93 C 4483, were Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adegboyega Mueez Akande, and Abiodun Agbele.

According to the document, between 1988 and 1991, federal investigators looked into a heroin trafficking organisation operating in the United States, and the government stated proceeds from the organisation were deposited into bank accounts in the United States owned and controlled by Tinubu.

Tinubu, the document stated, was said to have opened multiple bank accounts that he owned and controlled, used to receive and transfer funds alleged to be proceeds of heroin trafficking.

The document described Akande as a longtime acquaintance of Tinubu, whom the DOJ alleged was the leader of the trafficking organisation, and who the government said provided the funds used by Tinubu to open one of the accounts.

The document further described Agbele as an associate whom Tinubu said he met through Akande, and that Tinubu admitted knowing Agbele and associating with him in both Nigeria and the United States.

The DOJ alleged Agbele sold heroin for the organisation before being arrested while selling heroin to an undercover law enforcement officer, and that he later cooperated with federal investigators.

The document stated that the DOJ filed the forfeiture case in 1993 in the U.S. district court for the Northern District of Illinois, seeking forfeiture of funds which they termed proceeds of heroin trafficking or property involved in money laundering.

The DOJ went on to seize the funds identified in the complaint, and the matter concluded through a negotiated civil forfeiture settlement, under which a portion of the funds was forfeited to the United States.

The document further traced subsequent efforts to obtain records relating to the case.

It stated that journalist Aaron Greenspan filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in 2023, seeking records from multiple federal agencies related to the historical investigation.

A US district court for the District of Columbia ruled in 2025 that certain federal agencies, including the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), could not rely on a blanket refusal to confirm or deny the existence of responsive records for portions of the FOIA request and ordered them to process responsive records in accordance with the FOIA.

The chronology said the litigation remained ongoing and that, following discussions with members of the White House and senior congressional staff, the chronology, court records and FOIA decisions were being provided to several House and Senate committees “for informational and oversight purposes” in light of Nigeria’s strategic relationship with the United States and reports that Tinubu is seeking a meeting with Trump during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, an aide to Atiku, Mr Paul Ibe, has claimed that United States President Donald Trump has been intimated with court documents relating to Tinubu’s alleged past legal records in the US.

Ibe made the claim in a post on X, alleging that Tinubu’s 60-page US Department of Justice files on alleged heroin trafficking and the forfeiture of $460,000 had been brought to Trump’s attention through a US lobbying firm, Batten Von.

According to Ibe, Nigerians deserved to know the full details of the matter.

“Finally, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s @officialABAT 60-page DOJ files on heroine trafficking and forfeiture of $460,000 has been brought to the attention of @realDonaldTrump courtesy of a US lobbyist firm, @batten_von.

“Manuel Noriega on my mind. Nigerians deserve to know the whole truth and nothing but the truth. The best is being saved for last,” he wrote.