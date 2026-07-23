SDP Appeals Osun Guber Ticket Ruling, Vows No Escape for Expelled Party Chair

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Social Democratic Party (SDP), has intensified efforts to consolidate its leadership ahead of the 2027 general election by approaching the Court of Appeal to halt the enforcement of a Federal High Court judgment affecting its leadership and the nomination of its candidate for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

It has also declared that the criminal prosecution of its expelled former National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, was a demonstration of the party’s commitment to accountability.

The twin developments came as the party insisted that it was determined to distinguish itself from other political parties by building a culture in which no individual, regardless of status, would be shielded from investigation or prosecution over alleged misconduct.

Speaking at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, yesterday, the National Chairman of the SDP, Professor Abubakar Sadiq Gombe, linked the party’s handling of its internal disputes to what he described as its broader vision for governance in 2027.

In documents filed before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division, the SDP sought an order staying the execution of the June 24, 2026 judgment delivered by Justice M.G. Umar of the Federal High Court, Abuja, pending the determination of its appeal.

The party also asked the appellate court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from implementing the judgment until the appeal is heard and determined.

The appeal, marked CA/ABJ/CV/1011/2026, challenges the judgment delivered in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/402/2026, touched on the party’s leadership dispute and the recognition of Salawu-Adeniyi Mustapha Olaitan as the SDP’s governorship candidate for the 2026 Osun governorship election.

The SDP argued that its appeal raised substantial legal issues requiring judicial determination and that allowing the judgment to be implemented before the appeal was concluded could render the appellate process nugatory.