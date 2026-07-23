  • Thursday, 23rd July, 2026

Kwankwaso Used NNPP as Bargaining Chip for Himself, Party Chairman, Major, Claims

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Chairman of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Agbo Gilbert Major, has accused a former Kano State governor, Rabi’u Kwankwaso of using the party as a bargaining chip for himself.

Major made the allegation when he appeared as a guest in an interview on Trust TV.

Kwankwaso was the NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 general election but is currently the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in next year’s elections.

Speaking during the interview, Major said, “As the image maker of the party, I was not part of what they were doing. And at a point I raised the alarm that it never appeared to me as if Kwankwaso was running for any election.

“He went to a few states when other candidates were campaigning. He went to a few states, and then he abandoned the entire Southeast, the entire Southwest, and all of that.

“He only went to Kano. So it became clear to me that his interest was Kano, and then maybe part of Jigawa state and all of that. But the truth is that he only used the party as a bargaining chip for himself. That’s exactly what happened.

“We are still alive. We just concluded the uploading of our National Assembly candidates and our presidential candidate,” he said.

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