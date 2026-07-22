NPTF Tackles Unemployment, Unveils Skills Acquisition Initiative to Empower Police Families

Linus Aleke in Abuja





As part of efforts to tackle unemployment and improve the welfare of police families, the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) has launched its Maiden Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme for Spouses of Junior Police Officers, reaffirming its commitment to promoting economic self-reliance and sustainable livelihoods.

The nationwide initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), is designed to equip beneficiaries with vocational skills and start-up packs to establish sustainable businesses and improve household livelihoods.

Speaking at the flag-off of the programme at the MD Abubakar Police Barracks, Dei-Dei, Abuja, the Executive Secretary of the NPTF, Mohammed Sheidu, described the initiative as a practical demonstration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on inclusive development.

He said empowering police families was critical to building a stronger and more effective Nigeria Police Force, while commending the President, the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, and the President of POWA for their support in advancing the welfare of police personnel and their families.

“The welfare of every police officer is closely linked to the well-being of the family that stands behind them. Today, we are not merely distributing equipment; we are investing in opportunities, promoting self-reliance and creating pathways for lasting economic independence,” Sheidu said.

He noted that although the Trust Fund had continued to invest in training, infrastructure and operational support for the Nigeria Police Force, empowering spouses with practical vocational skills and start-up packs would enable them to establish sustainable businesses and improve household incomes.

He urged beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity with determination and discipline, assuring them of the Fund’s continued partnership with the Nigeria Police Force and POWA to strengthen families, communities and the Police Force.

Representing the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, the Director of Police Reforms and Services, Bola Aderele, said the wives of police officers provided invaluable support to their husbands in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The Inspector-General of Police described the programme as an investment in the stability and well-being of police families, urging beneficiaries to use the skills and resources provided to attain lasting financial independence.

Earlier, the National President of POWA, Mrs. Olufunmilola Disu, described the initiative as a strategic investment in the morale of police families rather than an act of charity, while calling on government agencies and corporate organisations to support similar empowerment programmes.

The programme was themed: “Empowering Families, Strengthening Communities: Advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda Through Skills Acquisition and Economic Empowerment.”