NiMet, NCCC Deepen Collaboration on Climate Services, Climate Action

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof. Charles Anosike, Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), where he was received by the Director-General of the Secretariat, Dr. Tenioye Majekodunmi, to strengthen collaboration on climate services, climate data management, and national climate resilience initiatives.

During the meeting in Abuja, Prof. Anosike highlighted NiMet’s role as the custodian of Nigeria’s long-term meteorological records, noting that the Agency provides the baseline atmospheric data required for climate trend analysis, climate risk assessment, and the development of reliable climate projections.

He emphasised the need for closer collaboration between both institutions in co-developing climate projections, strengthening early warning systems, standardizing climate data, and undertaking joint research to support evidence-based climate policies and informed decision-making.

According to the NiMet DG, enhanced collaboration would provide policymakers with localized, science-based information needed to implement effective climate adaptation and mitigation strategies while improving the downscaling of global climate projections into practical advisories for communities and climate-sensitive sectors.

Anosike also stressed that quality meteorological and climate data is a prerequisite for accessing international climate finance, noting that both institutions can explore joint funding proposals to support climate resilience, early warning systems, and climate infrastructure projects that strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to respond to climate change.

Responding, Dr. Tenioye Majekodunmi, Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change, welcomed Prof. Anosike and his delegation, commended NiMet for its contributions to climate services and weather information in Nigeria, and expressed strong support for closer institutional collaboration.

The two institutions agreed to formalize their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustained collaboration in climate services, climate data management, climate research, early warning systems, capacity development, and other areas of mutual interest.

The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of NiMet and the NCCC to advancing national climate policy, strengthening institutional collaboration, and protecting lives, livelihoods, and the environment through improved climate services and evidence-based climate action.