SDP Criminal Trial Stalls as Court Defers Bank Evidence Hearing

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The criminal trial involving former National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Shehu Musa Gabam, was yesterday adjourned till August 17, 2026, after the court was unable to sit, delaying the presentation of documentary evidence the prosecution said it intended to tender.

The case involves allegations of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and other financial offences against Gabam and other defendants. The allegations remain before the court and have not been determined.

Speaking with journalists after the adjournment, the current National Chairman of the SDP, Prof. Abubakar Sadiq Gombe, said members of the prosecution team, defence counsel and officials of Zenith Bank, who had been subpoenaed to produce the party’s bank statements, were present in court before the proceedings were postponed.

According to him, the bank officials arrived with the requested financial records, but the documents could not be admitted into evidence because the court did not sit.

“We were fully prepared for the hearing. Our legal team was present, and the subpoenaed bank officials came with the statement of account. Unfortunately, the court could not sit, so the matter has now been fixed for August 17,” Gombe said.

He expressed optimism that the proceedings would gather pace when the matter resumes, adding that the prosecution was prepared to present documentary evidence in support of its case.

Gombe stated: “We believe the documentary evidence we have assembled will assist the court in determining the issues before it.

“The subpoenaed bank statements form part of the materials the prosecution intends to rely upon when the hearing resumes.”

The SDP chairman also said the party had undertaken internal reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability in its financial management, adding that the measures were informed by issues raised during the dispute.

Commenting on the party’s leadership tussle, Gombe maintained that Gabam’s expulsion from the SDP remained valid, saying the decision was taken by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in accordance with its constitution and the Electoral Act.

According to him, “Our position is that the decision of the National Executive Committee remains in force. Matters relating to party leadership are internal affairs of the party, and we believe due process was followed in reaching that decision.”

He further stated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the relevant party proceedings and carried out its statutory responsibilities in respect of the exercise.

Gombe also expressed confidence that the criminal proceedings would ultimately be decided by the court based on the evidence presented by both parties.

The matter is expected to resume on August 17 when the prosecution is anticipated to continue the presentation of its case, subject to the court’s directions.