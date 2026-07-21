Plateau: ADC Ready for 2027 Despite Legal Distractions, Says Sura

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

An African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Plateau State, retired Brigadier-General John Sunday Sura, has stated that his entry into politics is driven by a desire to restore integrity, character, and people‑centred leadership to the state.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Jos, Sura, who traced his political journey, explained his departure from both the PDP and APC, and outlined his vision for Plateau State if elected governor.

The aspirant, who retired from the Nigerian Army in 2019, said he immediately joined politics after observing what he described as a leadership vacuum. “I saw that we need leadership that is people‑driven, leadership that requires integrity, leadership that must also have character.”

He recalled contesting the PDP governorship primaries in 2019 but failed to secure the ticket. Despite the setback, he said he remained loyal to the party and worked “assiduously” to ensure its candidate won the election.

However, he became disillusioned after one year in office, insisting that the administration failed to meet expectations. “I don’t know how to pretend. My leaving the PDP was because there was no performance in the government of Plateau State,” the retired officer stated.

Sura said he later joined the APC but again exited when he saw no foundational reforms or empathy toward vulnerable groups such as internally displaced persons (IDPs). He emphasised that his military background does not permit divided loyalty. “In the military, we know what is called 100 percent loyalty. I do not see myself remaining where I will just pretend that I am with you, then go behind and backstab you,” he said.

The retired general said his eventual decision to join the ADC was informed by the party’s ideological clarity and the calibre of its national leaders.

He described the ADC as “a party for now and for the future,” expressing confidence that the party will be on the ballot in 2027 despite recent legal disputes, and citing the party’s legal team and national leadership as evidence of its preparedness.

On Plateau’s political landscape, Sura said the ADC stands a strong chance against the APC and PDP, arguing that performance not party labels will determine voter choices. He questioned what the incumbent administration could present as achievements to justify a second term and noted ongoing factional disputes within the PDP.

Sura outlined two major priorities for his governorship bid-tackling insecurity and driving rural development. He described Plateau’s insecurity as both internal and external, with internal distrust among communities enabling external aggression. “Once we stay together, unite together, then we’ll be able to fight the externalities,” he said.

He promised to establish an active peace‑building commission that would work continuously with ethnic, religious and community leaders. Drawing from his experience as a military observer in Darfur, he said he understands how ethnic and religious cleavages fuel conflict and how structured dialogue can restore trust.

On rural development, Sura lamented the abandonment of farmlands due to insecurity, and pledged to revive agriculture through improved security, access roads, hospitals, schools, electricity and subsidized farm inputs. He referenced the President Goodluck Jonathan‑era farmer wallet system as a model for equitable fertilizer distribution.

Sura said his campaign mantra: ‘A New Beginning’, reflects his commitment to unity across Plateau State 52 ethnic groups. “If we have lived in the past in acrimony and hatred, I am bringing love. One tribe, one people, one Plateau,” he declared.

Sura assured Plateau residents that he would “walk the talk,” defend the state’s interests, and restore its reputation as a peaceful, hospitable and economically vibrant region.