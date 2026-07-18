Tolu Arokodare: New Home in Florence?

In spite of strong interest from Turkish Super Lig sides, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor, Nigerian striker, Tolu Arokodare may be plying his trade with Fiorentina, after the Serie A side submitted an improved transfer proposal to Wolverhampton Wanderers and with the English Championship campaigner now in training camp in Portugal without the Super Eagle, laying credence to the fact that Florence is the new destination of the 25-year-old front man

Super Eagles forward, Tolu Arokodare may not be at Wolverhampton Wanderers by the time the new Championship season kicks off in August. That is because Trabzonspor have become the first club to make an official offer for the Super Eagles striker this summer, after submitting a loan bid to English side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Turkish Super Lig club have been linked with the Nigerian for several weeks, but reports now suggest they have taken the next step by officially approaching Wolves. According to Turkish journalist, Zeki Uzundurukan, Trabzonspor have tabled a loan proposal as they look to strengthen their attack before the start of the new season.

Arokodare has attracted plenty of attention since Wolves were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season. After spending eight straight years in England’s top flight, the Old Gold failed to avoid the drop and will now compete in the Championship.

Trabzonspor are believed to see the 25-year-old Nigerian as a possible replacement for compatriot, Paul Onuachu if he leaves the club this summer. The Turkish side however know the deal will not be straightforward because Arokodare remains under a long-term contract at Wolves.

Trabzonspor may have made the first official offer, but they are far from the only Turkish club interested in signing Arokodare.

Besiktas have been monitoring the striker for months and were previously reported to have enquired about a €15 million verbal offer, which Wolves rejected. The Istanbul giants have been eager to strengthen their attack following expected departures in their forward line.

Reports also claim Besiktas sought help from former Nigerian international, Daniel Amokachi and Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi to convince Arokodare that a move to Turkey would be the right step for his career. Galatasaray also reportedly asked Victor Osimhen to lure his compatriot to the Super Lig champions.

Fenerbahce have also entered the race as they continue searching for additional attacking options ahead of the new campaign. The club have been exploring the English transfer market and view the Nigerian as one of their leading targets.

Despite the growing interest, Wolves are understood to prefer a permanent transfer rather than a temporary loan. The club reportedly want to recover as much as possible of the £24 million they invested when signing Arokodare from Genk.

However, his current valuation has made a full transfer difficult for interested clubs, making a loan move back to continental Europe the most realistic solution at this stage.

With three years still left on his contract, Wolves are under no pressure to accept Trabzonspor’s loan proposal. The coming weeks are expected to be crucial as Trabzonspor, Besiktas and Fenerbahce continue their efforts to convince both Wolves and the Super Eagles forward before the new season begins.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina have stepped up their efforts to sign the Nigerian, Arokodare, after submitting an improved transfer proposal to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

According to reports, Fiorentina have offered a loan deal that includes a €22 million option-to-buy clause as they continue negotiations with the English club.

The new proposal comes only days after Wolves rejected Fiorentina’s first approach because it did not match the Championship club’s valuation of the player. Talks between both clubs are continuing as they work towards reaching a final agreement before the new season begins.

Galatasaray-linked Arokodare is believed to be very interested in the move to Italy. The 25-year-old sees Fiorentina as the perfect place to rebuild his career after a difficult first season in England.

The Super Eagles forward has also attracted interest from Turkish club Trabzonspor, who submitted a formal offer. However, Arokodare turned down the chance to move to Turkey because he wants to continue playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The striker joined Wolves from Belgian side KRC Genk last summer in a deal worth about €27 million. Expectations were high after his impressive spell in Belgium, but life in the Premier League proved much tougher.

Arokodare managed just three goals and one assist in 33 league appearances, with only 13 of those matches coming as starts. Wolves endured a disappointing campaign that ended in relegation to the EFL Championship, leading to major changes within the squad. As transfer talks gathered pace, Arokodare was left out of the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal, adding further weight to reports that his departure is close.

Although Arokodare struggled to score consistently in England, Fiorentina believe there is still plenty of quality in the towering striker.

Standing at 1.97 metres (6ft 6in), the Nigerian offers a physical presence that few forwards can match. He ranked among Europe’s very best attackers for aerial duels won, making him a dangerous target for crosses and long passes. His strength and ability to hold up the ball could provide Fiorentina with a different attacking option.

The Serie A club are looking to strengthen their frontline after an underwhelming league campaign. Moise Kean finished as Fiorentina’s leading league scorer with eight goals, while Albert Gudmundsson scored five and Roberto Piccoli added three. Club officials believe Arokodare’s profile could add more variety to their attack.

The biggest reason Fiorentina remain confident is Arokodare’s record before joining Wolves. During the 2024-25 season at Genk, he scored an impressive 21 league goals in 40 matches and established himself Belgium league’s most dangerous centre-forward.

His finishing dipped sharply in England, where he scored fewer goals than expected, based on the quality of chances he received. The Nigerian was also frequently used as a substitute, coming off the bench 20 times, making it difficult to build rhythm and confidence.

Fiorentina manager, Fabio Grosso is reportedly searching for a powerful centre-forward capable of leading the line, bringing teammates into play and dominating defenders in the air. The Italian club believe a return to continental football and a different tactical system in Serie A could help Arokodare rediscover the goal scoring form that made him a nightmare for defenders in Belgium.