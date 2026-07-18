Teacher Training, Digital Learning, School Funding Critical to Nigeria’s EdTech Future, Experts Say

Fred Ojeh



Education stakeholders have identified teacher development, sustainable school funding and stronger public-private partnerships as essential to advancing educational technology (EdTech) and improving learning outcomes in Nigeria.



The consensus emerged at the 2026 Nigeria Educational Supplies Summit (NESS), where more than 250 school owners, administrators, bursars and procurement professionals gathered under the theme, “Resilience in Motion: Schools Leading Change.”



Speaking at the summit, Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, described education as a capital-intensive sector that requires stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to ensure sustainable growth.



He said no single stakeholder could address the challenges confronting the education sector, stressing the need for long-term policies and continuous engagement among governments, school leaders and industry experts to develop practical solutions aligned with global best practices.



“It is about engagement. It is about continuous conversation. That is the only way we can get it right,” he added.



Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Education on STEMM and Corporate Sector Engagement, Dr. Adetola Salau, stressed that investments in digital infrastructure must be complemented by continuous teacher training.



She noted that technology alone cannot transform education without teachers who possess the skills to effectively integrate digital tools into classroom instruction.



“You can have a fantastic computer lab, but if you don’t have teachers who are trained, forget it,” Salau said.



She encouraged school administrators to identify teachers with a passion for innovation and empower them to mentor their colleagues in digital teaching practices.



Salau also called for greater support for girls pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), noting that women currently account for only 35 per cent of STEM graduates.



She urged schools to begin innovation projects with available resources and scale them progressively rather than waiting for larger budgets.



“We’re not just running schools, we’re actually building futures,” she said.



Enugu State Commissioner for Education, Ndubueze Mbah, urged education stakeholders to move beyond policy formulation to practical implementation capable of transforming learning outcomes.



He advocated a shift from traditional rote learning to experiential, future-ready education and highlighted the state’s rollout of 267 Smart Green Schools equipped with digital technology, project-based learning and artificial intelligence tools.



According to Mbah, the initiative is designed to prepare students for the future economy while building a resilient education system capable of adapting to emerging economic and technological challenges.



Convener of the summit and Chief Executive Officer of SKLD Integrated Services, Mr. Tayo Osiyemi, said the event was created to address the financial and operational challenges facing schools across the country.



He noted that many schools continue to grapple with cash flow constraints, rising operating costs and teacher recruitment challenges, making collaboration across the education ecosystem increasingly important.



“The future of education will not be built by schools working alone or in isolation. It will be built through collaboration and partnership,” Osiyemi said.



Senior management consultant, Tinuke Bosun-Okusaga, urged school operators to prioritise staff retention through investments in leadership development, career progression and competitive remuneration.



Participants at the summit agreed that Nigeria’s education sector can only achieve sustainable transformation through stronger public-private partnerships, increased investment in education, continuous teacher development and the adoption of practical innovations that will prepare schools and learners for future challenges.