RIVCHPP Urges Rivers Residents to Embrace Health Insurance, Prioritises Preventive Healthcare

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Chief Executive Officer of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP), Dr. Vetty Agala, has urged residents of the state to take proactive steps towards safeguarding their health by embracing preventive healthcare and enrolling in the state’s health insurance scheme.

Speaking during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Agala said the RIVCHPP was established to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to all residents of the state, irrespective of their socio-economic status or state of origin.

She reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Rivers State, noting that the scheme is designed to protect residents from the financial burden of out-of-pocket medical expenses while guaranteeing access to quality healthcare services.

According Agala, employers, community leaders and other stakeholders have critical roles to play in expanding health insurance coverage by supporting enrolment campaigns and encouraging residents within their communities to join the scheme.

She disclosed that RIVCHPP has intensified efforts to achieve its target of enrolling at least one million residents by the end of 2026, calling on eligible residents to take advantage of the programme.

Agala explained that the scheme offers flexible enrolment packages for individuals, families, workers in the informal sector and vulnerable groups, describing its premium structure as affordable and its benefit package as comprehensive.

The RIVCHPP boss also highlighted the agency’s ongoing reforms aimed at improving service delivery through the deployment of technology and electronic management systems.

According to her, the digital transformation initiative is expected to strengthen data management, enhance operational efficiency and provide a seamless experience for both enrollees and healthcare providers.

Agala reiterated that expanding health insurance coverage remains one of the most effective ways to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare spending and improve access to quality medical services across Rivers State.

She therefore encouraged residents who are yet to enrol in the scheme to do so without delay in order to enjoy the benefits of affordable, quality and timely healthcare.