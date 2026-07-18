FTAN South-east Celebrates Ayalogu’s Legacy in Culture, Tourism, Enterprise

Light Nwobodo

The South-east Zone of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) led by its Vice President, Ugwu Wilson Uche, paid a historic homage to HRM Igwe I.O.U Ayalogu, Asaa of Ngwo Asaa, the revered traditional ruler of Ngwo, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to traditional leadership, cultural preservation, tourism, and community development.

Widely regarded as one of the oldest traditional rulers in the South-east and Nigeria, Igwe Ayalogu is now over 110 years old, having reportedly celebrated his 105th birthday in 2019. His remarkable longevity and decades of service have made him a living symbol of Ngwo’s rich history, resilience, and cultural heritage.

The visit formed part of FTAN South-east’s strategic agenda to document and celebrate the region’s rich history while recognising the indispensable role of traditional institutions in advancing tourism and preserving cultural heritage across the South-east.

Speaking during the visit, FTAN South-east Vice President, Uche, stated that traditional rulers remain the custodians of the region’s history, identity, and heritage, stressing that sustainable tourism cannot thrive without preserving the customs, values, and stories safeguarded by royal institutions.

The delegation also celebrated the remarkable entrepreneurial legacy of Igwe Ayalogu, who, beyond his distinguished reign, pioneered commercial poultry farming through Phinomar Nigeria Limited, one of the earliest commercial poultry enterprises in Enugu State. The venture created employment opportunities and contributed significantly to agricultural and economic development, reflecting his visionary leadership beyond the traditional institution.

Receiving the FTAN South-east delegation on behalf of the royal family, Prince Uche Ayalogu, expressed profound appreciation for the visit, describing it as historic and deeply meaningful.

He thanked the FTAN South-east for recognising the enduring legacy of his father and applauded the association’s commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of Ngwo and promoting the South-east as a leading cultural and heritage tourism destination.

The visit reinforces FTAN South-east’s commitment to working closely with traditional institutions to preserve heritage assets, strengthen destination branding, and position the South-east as Nigeria’s foremost hub for cultural and heritage tourism.