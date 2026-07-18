England, France Target Redemption in Losers Final

2026 WORLD CUP… 2026 WORLD

France will today take on England in the bronze final, with both sides hoping for a place on the World Cup podium after losing in the semi-finals.

The 103rd match at the FIFA World Cup 2026 sees France and England face off in the bronze final, eyeing a consolation prize after losing their respective semi-finals. It is also Kylian Mbappe’s last chance to add to his eight goals and overhaul Lionel Messi to win the adidas Golden Boot, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, on six goals each can also stake their claim for the award.

With Mbappe in his usual ferocious mood whenever a World Cup comes around, France made a blistering start to the tournament. They cruised to an impressive 3-1 victory over Senegal in their opening game followed by a dominant 3-0 win over Iraq before topping Group I by thrashing Norway 4-1.

France were similarly ruthless in the knockout stage, earning an imposing 3-0 win over Sweden before overcoming stiff challenges from Paraguay and then Morocco to make it to the last four. Didier Deschamps’ side had high hopes of reaching a third successive final and repeating their triumph of 2018 but Spain had other ideas, winning the semi-final tie in Dallas 2-0.

England, meanwhile, had a more eventful journey through the tournament. The Three Lions powered to a 4-2 win over Croatia in their first game then came back down to earth with a goalless draw against Ghana but still topped Group L by beating Panama. They were given an almighty scare by Congo DR in the Round of 32 before Kane’s inspirational second-half double saw them through.

Then came an enthralling and spirited 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico in the last 16 and another comeback win over Norway after extra time in the quarter-finals. Old enemy, Argentina awaited in the semis and this time it was England who were on the wrong end of a dramatic turnaround.

France are preparing for their fourth appearance in the bronze final, having taken the medal in 1958 against West Germany and in 1986 against Belgium while missing out to Poland in 1982. England will play for the bronze medal for the third time, having previously lost out to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018.

Previous World Cup meetings

England and France have met each other on 32 occasions and three of them have been at the World Cup. England won a group stage game in 1966 2-0 with a double from Roger Hunt. They were victors again in the first group stage in 1982, running out 3-1 winners thanks to two goals from Bryan Robson and one from Paul Mariner. Their last encounter came in the quarter-finals of the 2022 tournament in Qatar, when France won 2-1, Aurelien Tchouameni and Oliver Giroud scoring either side of a penalty from Kane, who then missed the target from a later spot-kick.

Previous meetings: 32

France wins: 10

Draws: 5

England wins: 17