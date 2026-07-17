Tinubu: Abuja City Walk Will Transform FCT Into Global Hub for Commerce, Innovation

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has said the Abuja Abuja City Walk would redefine the Federal Capital Territory as a global hub for commerce, innovation and modern urban living.

He expressed this optimism yesterday when he officially launched the Sales Office and Experience Centre for the multi-billion-dollar Abuja City Walk development.

Tinubu, represented at the ceremony by Vice President Shettima Kashim, described the project as a major milestone

that demonstrated his administration’s resolve to present a tangible manifestation of a Renewed Hope Agenda, sculpted in concrete, innovation and unwavering determination.

The president described the Abuja City Walk development, situated along the international airport corridor, as one of the most ambitious private-sector investment projects in Nigeria’s history that will become the country’s foremost gateway to the world.

He added the project, inspired by globally acclaimed developments such as Dubai City Walk, had been adapted to Nigeria’s unique environment and aspirations.

“This experience centre stands as proof that our administration does not just make promises; we execute them with determination,” he said.

Tinubu explained that sustainable national development could only be achieved through strong collaboration between government and the private sector, describing the Abuja City Walk as a shining example of such partnership.

He noted that granting the corridor Free Trade Zone status would eliminate trade bottlenecks and encourage regional commerce, medical tourism, premium retail businesses and high-end hospitality investments.

The president assured investors of Nigeria’s commitment to creating a secure investment climate for both domestic and international investors, adding that legal, physical and financial frameworks were continuously being optimised to protect capital, guarantee returns and eliminate unnecessary administrative bottlenecks.

Tinubu commended the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, for reviving the moribund Abuja Technology Village corridor through decisive reforms and efficient land administration.

The president charged the FCT Administration and the project developers, Master International Links, to ensure that the launch of the experience centre translates into rapid physical construction, adding his administration had ended the era of land speculation and abandoned projects in Abuja.

“This experience centre is an invitation to be a part of Nigeria’s future. It is a physical declaration that we possess the courage to conceive big dreams and the discipline to bring them to life,” Tinubu declared.

The Executive Director of Link Developments Master, City Walk, Dr. Kassim Gidado, said the facility spanning 250 hectares, features a Google Tech Village, Knowledge Park with two universities, healthcare facilities, city walk malls, five-star hotels, exhibition centres, residential communities, parks, police and fire stations, places of worship and what is projected to become West Africa’s largest indoor multipurpose arena.

He said the project aimed to create a modern, climate-responsive and walkable mixed-use district where innovation, commerce, culture and community life converge, positioning Abuja as a leading destination for global investment and sustainable urban development.