NCC Reviews Mobile Virtual Network Operators’ Business Rules

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has commenced a review process of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) rules in the Nigerian telecommunications industry.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Dr. Aminu Maida who disclosed this, said a review of the business rules would enhance access and competition in the nation’s telecom industry.

Speaking at a one-day MVNO Business Rules Stakeholders Forum, organised by the NCC in Abuja, Maida who was represented by the Director, Licensing and Authorisation, Usman Mamman said, “The introduction of the MVNO business rule reflects the Commission’s broader commitment to deepening competition, expanding access, and driving innovation in line with its strategic focus on digital inclusion and a robust telecom ecosystem.

“The MVNO business rules are designed to provide clarity on licensing, operational responsibilities, and relationships with host network operators while safeguarding consumer interest and market integrity.

“At the same time, we expect full compliance and the Commission will continue to exercise its mandate to ensure that all operators adhere strictly to established guidelines.”

In her opening remarks, the Head, Legal and Regulatory Services, NCC, Chizua Whyte, said the Commission had developed the draft MVNO business rules to provide a clear framework for their operation within the Nigerian communications ecosystem.

She stated that “the emergence of MVNOs presents a significant opportunity to deepen competition, stimulate innovation, promote self-differentiation, and expand consumer choice within the sector.”

The Director, Licensing and Authorisation, Usman Mamma stated that the introduction of the MVNOs into the Nigerian telecommunications system was the result of a carefully planned and consultative process that spans several years, adding that the framework was carefully designed to accommodate diverse business models and varying level of operational and technical capability, thereby creating opportunities for broader participation in the telecommunications sector.

He said, “the framework enables qualified operators to provide mobile communication services by leveraging the infrastructure of existing mobile network operators, without the need to own dedicated radio spectrum or deploy nationwide radio access networks.

According to him, as of date, a total of 46 MVNO licences have been issued across the various tiers of the framework.

In his remarks, the President of the Association of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (AMNO), Ken Nwabueze, appealed to the commission to look into the issues of revenue sharing and implementation.

“One is the revenue sharing, whether it’s necessary or whether it’s the right way to go, or a hybrid of it, and how we define that rule. The second one is enforcement.

“As we define these rules, the Association of Mobile Virtual Network Operators plead with you to make enforcement a key part of it,” he said.