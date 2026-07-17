  • Friday, 17th July, 2026

Soludo Praises Tinubu for Awarding Road Contracts in Anambra

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has praised President Bola Tinubu, for awarding the construction of two important roads in the state.

Soludo conveyed his appreciation to Tinubu for his nod to the Federal Ministry of Works, to commence the construction of the Otuocha-Anam-Abaji (Kogi) road, which is about 108km, which was approved by the President for reconstruction and dualization.

It was gathered that upon completion, travel time from Anambra to Abuja and other parts of Northern Nigeria will be remarkably reduced.

The second road is the Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Ihube (Okigwe Junction), which is about 150km, and was also approved by the President for reconstruction and dualization.

The road connects Anambra, Imo, Enugu, and even Abia States, seen as a significant road linking the Southeast zone, with enormous benefits to commuters and the business community in the Southeast.

In a Facebook post by Soludo, he stated that “History will be kind to you. Thank you,” Governor Soludo said.

He further said: “Early this month, precisely on July 1, I met the President and made a case for more infrastructure in Anambra State and the Southeast.

“The next day, I was contacted by the Minister for Works, Engr. Dave Umahi who asked me for the details of the roads, which I sent to him. Then, by July 15th, I received a message from the Minister for Works that the President has approved both roads.

This latest approval, Governor Soludo observed, reflects an avowed commitment by President Tinubu’s government to heal the wounds of the civil war.

“He is working collaboratively and building alliances to achieve concrete results that improve the lives of the people is why politics makes sense to me,” Soludo said.

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