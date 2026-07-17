  • Friday, 17th July, 2026

Terrorists Invade Kwara Community, Abduct Businessman, Islamic Cleric

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

. Place N65m ransom on the two victims

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected terrorists have reportedly invaded Eggi Oyo-Ipo community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State and abducted a businessman and an Islamic cleric after a late-night attack.

Already, the suspected terrorists have placed a ransom of N65 million for the release of the two victims.

THISDAY investi-gations revealed that the incident was said to have happened last Wednesday night when the heavily armed assailants stormed the community, creating panic among residents before whisking away the two victims.

It was gathered that the suspected terrorists were said to have established contact with members of the community and were demanding a total ransom of N65 million for the release of the abductees.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.