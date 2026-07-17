Terrorists Invade Kwara Community, Abduct Businessman, Islamic Cleric

. Place N65m ransom on the two victims

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Suspected terrorists have reportedly invaded Eggi Oyo-Ipo community in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State and abducted a businessman and an Islamic cleric after a late-night attack.

Already, the suspected terrorists have placed a ransom of N65 million for the release of the two victims.

THISDAY investi-gations revealed that the incident was said to have happened last Wednesday night when the heavily armed assailants stormed the community, creating panic among residents before whisking away the two victims.

It was gathered that the suspected terrorists were said to have established contact with members of the community and were demanding a total ransom of N65 million for the release of the abductees.