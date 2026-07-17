Security Operatives Kill Two Suspected Bandits, Rescue Kidnapped Minors in Kwara (Video)

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A joint security team comprising operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and forest guards has killed two suspected bandits and rescued two kidnapped children during an operation in Kwara State.

The operation, carried out on Thursday, targeted bandits’ hideouts in the Oba Isin and Owa Onire areas of Isin and Ifelodun Local Government Areas of the state.

According to security and state government sources, the operatives engaged the suspected bandits in a gun battle, killing two of them, while several others escaped with severe injuries. The sources added that follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The security team rescued two abducted siblings, identified as 16-year-old Fatima Azeez and her five-year-old brother, Ibrahim, from a forest located between Oba Isin and Owa Onire.

Items recovered during the operation included one AK-47 rifle, one single-barrel gun, one fully loaded magazine, nine empty magazines, a mini solar charger and food items.

The rescue mission forms part of the government’s ongoing multi-agency counterterrorism and anti-kidnapping campaign aimed at tackling insecurity across the region.

The latest operation comes just days after an intelligence-led mission by security agencies resulted in the rescue of pupils and teachers abducted by bandits in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Watch video